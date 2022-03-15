After the deadline to pass bills out of committees, we have spent many long days on the House floor hearing and voting on all of those bills.
I want to share details of some legislation dealing with issues that many of my constituents have contacted me about.
One bill I coauthored was passed overwhelmingly by the House this week. House Bill 3316 was carried by Rep. Nicole Miller and creates Oklahoma’s “Clean Slate Law.” The law modernizes Oklahoma’s expungement process by automating the process for certain charges, which reduces administrative costs and paperwork.
Thousands of Oklahomans qualify for expungement, but haven’t gone through the process because they can’t afford to hire a lawyer or to take time off work for the necessary hearings. By clearing their record, House Bill 3316 gives them more opportunities for employment, education and housing, and I believe it can change the lives of many families!
Another bill, House Bill 3069 by Rep. Robert Manger, would give city governments the authority to select certain employees who are allowed to carry a concealed weapon at work. The bill doesn’t require municipalities to allow it, but instead gives them the opportunity. The city could require additional training from the selected employees, and the employee would be liable if the weapon is used or otherwise discharged while at work. This passed the House 80-13.
House Bill 3092 by Speaker Pro Tempore Kyle Hilbert, which passed 89-7, requires that books, multimedia sources, print materials and nonprint materials selected for a public school library reflect community standards for the population they serve when acquiring age-appropriate materials. It is not a censorship bill – instead, it emphasizes age-appropriate topics for our young students.
Another bill the House approved this week was House Bill 3046, authored by Rep. Mark Lepak, which prohibits the use of private funds to help cover the cost of elections. The bill would help keep outside influences from interfering with our elections. HB3046 received a 79-18 vote.
I also heard from constituents on House Bill 3543 by Rep. Chad Caldwell, which would create the Free Speech Committee within the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. The committee would review the free speech policies of state universities and create a process for accepting and reviewing free speech complaints.
Committee members would be named by the Regents and serve in an advisory role only, meaning universities or colleges would not be compelled to take any particular action based on the committee’s recommendations.
The bill’s author pointed out that the First Amendment is one of the most important rights we have in our nation, and he is trying to ensure that all students and faculty feel free to express their viewpoints safely.
We’ll continue to hear bills this week before breaking briefly for the remainder of the week. We’ll return on March 21 and finish hearing House bills on the floor before the deadline on the 24th. Then we’ll prepare to start hearing Senate bills in committees. I hope my colleagues are able to rest and spend some time with their families over spring break!
Please continue reaching out to share your thoughts on upcoming legislation. As your state representative, it’s my honor and duty to represent the concerns of my constituents during the legislative process. You may reach me at 405-557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov.
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
