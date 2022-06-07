I wrote two columns about traveling with guns more than three years ago, but things have changed a bit since then. Open carry and constitutional carry for instance. If you plan to take your firearm with you, know the rules involved before you get further than your front porch.
Some locations are self evident, such as the U.S. Post Office or your state tag agency. Some places are a little surprising. Take county fairs for instance. Walk all over the Payne County Expo grounds riding Ferris wheels and gawking at sights and show animals.
But if you need to go inside to use the loo, best ditch the carry gun back in the car. Can’t go inside the buildings with your gun. Now that will put the brakes on a criminal carrying a gun, won’t it? Nope, just the law-abiding folks.
While you can enjoy fairs and other events, such as a rodeo, on state and county property – if you don’t enter any buildings including restrooms – Oklahoma and Tulsa State Fairs are entirely off limits.
Here are some more places to avoid while armed. Jails, prisons, detention facilities or any place used to house or hold arrested prisoners. Of course schools, colleges, etc. are off limits, but don’t forget sporting events or other extracurricular activity sites they offer.
Nope, don’t be caught in the secure area of airports with your weapon unless you like being in real trouble. Check all rules about checking in your weapon to fly somewhere.
Respect private property. Even if not posted, you can get in trouble if you refuse to take your firearm off the premises when the owner requires it. It is called criminal trespass, same as if you are fishing without permission and won’t leave when asked to do so.
Liquor stores and any place where the primary purpose is the sale of alcohol is off limits. Casinos and other places to gamble are a no-no. However, if the owner of such a place says it is ok, then it is legal to carry there.
Here’s an odd one: government owned hospitals, such as VA facilities are understandable, but their parking lots are even off limits. Don’t take your guns there.
Open carry of firearms is prohibited on property designated as a zoo or park owned, leased, operated or managed by a public trust or nonprofit entity.
Also off limits is any property secured by minimum-security provisions, such as a metal fence of eight or more feet in height, posted security personnel, or other methods used to deter unauthorized entry.
Traveling from state to state also requires your attention. While Oklahoma enjoys reciprocity with many states, it is smart to do a bit of research before carrying your firearm there.
Arizona, for instance, honors our carry privileges. But the beautiful Canyon de Chelly, a national monument entirely inside the state, is also on the Navajo Reservation. The Navajo have their own rules for carrying and that is to leave your weapons unloaded and in your vehicle.
They are the hosts and tourists are the guests. Best mind your manners.
