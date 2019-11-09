In 1918 Irving Berlin wrote the song “God Bless America.” We do not hear this song much today. Nor do we commonly hear this phrase spoken freely in the media or on the streets of our beautiful country.
It was written during World War I as a patriotic song while Mr. Berlin was serving in The U.S. Army at Camp Upton in Yaphank, New York. History tells us that he did not immediately go public with his new lyrics, but instead he sat his song aside.
Mr. Berlin revised his song in 1938 in response to the rising global threats from Nazi Germany. He changed some of the lines to make it fit the role of a radio “peace song.” He felt the original version could have been misinterpreted as a message to a particular political group which was not the original purpose for his song.
It was introduced by Kate Smith on Armistice Day on her radio show. Oddly enough, criticisms of the song grew because of Mr. Berlin’s Jewish heritage, but its popularity continued to grow. Portions of its royalties were distributed to the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts in New York City. Kate Smith continued performing it in the 50s on her television show broadcasts. God Bless America was used in many sporting and social events throughout the 1970s.
It is obvious the opening lines of the song “God Bless America” refers to the developing turmoil that was seen in Western Europe in the late 1930s. Let’s take a look at America today. We can clearly see we have political opportunist operating under the Constitutional Rights of the First Amendment. Their actions are causing gross dissention within our borders.
Allegiances are flailing in all directions away from Americanism. You can feel the discontent coming from citizens and foreigners alike as our national government struggles to provide services to as many individuals as it possibly can.
When people raise their voices to express their opinions about America, too many times curses are heard in place of blessings.
This entire song was written to be a prayer over our country. It is inconsequential whether you are Native American, Asian American, Hispanic American, African American, European American or if you are in some form of transition to become an American, our nation will continue to thrive when we stand together.
Any real fundamental change to the fabric of America will produce a nation that is weaker and vulnerable to other world powers. There are people who are crying out for a fundamental change. Ask yourself, which country you rather have The USA transform into? Which global power will instantaneously take the place of our current governmental system if Americanism becomes a thing of the past? How quickly will our freedoms disappear after we become subjected to a foreign authority?
Join me in praying for our nation. In doing so, blessing will flow to our nation and also to the nations America helps each and every single day.
God Bless America. Land that I love. Stand beside her and guide her through the night with the light from above.
From the mountains, to the prairies, to the oceans white with foam.
God bless America, my home sweet home. Because we need Your guidance Lord!
Dr. Means is a member of The Hanner-Sharp American Legion Post 129 and the Stillwater Noon Lions Club.
