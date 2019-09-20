Quality sleep, peace, and quiet, can be doggone hard to come by – particularly when a neighbor’s dog barks incessantly, during odd hours, or at nighttime.
Some owners are simply unaware of the barking. Particularly, when a dog is situated outdoors, while the owner remains inside, with air conditioning, insulation, television noise or internet activities masking the outdoor din.
Others express insult, denial, or even hostility, when approached by neighbors seeking reprieve from dog barking, for themselves or their children.
Stillwater Municipal Laws/Remedies
Stillwater’s police department includes an Animal Welfare Division, where division personnel may be dispatched to respond to dog noise complaints.
During the daytime, they may be contacted at 372-0334. After-hours calls are received through the department’s 372-4171 non-emergency number, with department officers then dispatched to the noise scene.
Officials at the Animal Welfare Division recently explained their procedure. If a neighbor declines to sign a formal complaint, a Welfare Division officer may simply visit the owner, and issue a warning. A neighbor who signs a formal complaint, will expect to later testify in Stillwater’s Municipal Court, where the owner may contest the complaint.
Complaints under Stillwater’s Municipal Code may include violations alleged under Section 6-36, titled “Noisy Dogs,” and making it: “unlawful for any person to own, possess, keep or harbor any dog which by loud and frequent howling, yelping or other noises, causes annoyance or disturbance to any of the citizens of the city.”
City violations may also be alleged under Code section 6-36, titled “Nuisance,” which construed with section 6-26 definitions, make it “unlawful for any person to keep or harbor an animal which is a nuisance”– with an animal deemed a nuisance “when by loud, frequent or habitual barking, howling, yelping or other noise or action disturbs any person or neighborhood within the city limits.”
Code section 16-79, titled “Noises Prohibited Generally”, might also be cited by City personnel. That provision makes is “unlawful for any person to make, continue, or cause to be made or continued any unreasonably loud noise or any noise which disturbs, injures or endangers the comfort, repose, health, peace or safety of others within the limits of the city.”
Welfare Division officials explained that the Municipal Court judge has discretion not merely to fine dog owners for violating City ordinances, but to remove animals from owners’ possession and control where circumstances warrant.
In either case, owners will have a 10-day opportunity to appeal the Municipal Court’s ruling to the Payne County District Court.
Oklahoma State Laws/Remedies
Oklahoma City attorney Travis Charles Smith explained that, under State law, a nuisance is “any disruption of your quiet enjoyment of your property” and that all residents “are entitled to a peaceful, quiet enjoyment” of their homes “uninterrupted by any private or public entity.”
When a disruption like excessive dog barking occurs, dog owners might find themselves in County Court, facing State criminal charges or State civil claims, for statutory violations or liabilities under Oklahoma law.
The State law designated 21 OK Stat. §1191 deems public nuisance a criminal misdemeanor, stating that “[e]very person who maintains or commits any public nuisance … or who willfully omits to perform any legal duty relating to the removal of a public nuisance, is guilty of a misdemeanor.”
Another State law, 21 OK Stat. §1362 makes disturbance by loud or unusual noise a criminal misdemeanor, when “any person shall willfully or maliciously disturb, either by day or night, the peace and quiet of any city … neighborhood, family or person by loud or unusual noise … ”, punishable by a County judge who may order a fine or imprisonment for up to 30 days in a county jail.
Alternatively, a neighbor detrimentally impacted by a barking dog, may file a civil lawsuit under State laws, alleging personal claims and seeking to impose monetary, injunctive, or other redress, against the dog owner or others including the dog owner’s landlord. These State laws allow recovery under legal doctrines known as “public nuisance” and “private nuisance”, set forth in 50 OK Stat. sections 50-1 through 50-44; and, where the nuisance “substantially interfere(s) with the ordinary comforts of human existence.”
In addition to civil remedies, an indictment or information may be issued under State law, where a “public nuisance” allegedly occurs.
Alternative Option: Free Dispute Mediation
A more informal, less time consuming, and cost-free avenue open to all Payne County residents, are mediation services available from the Early Settlement & Mediation Program. Headed by Director Jay Irby, in Room 201 at the Payne County Courthouse and in neighboring counties, mediation inquiries may be submitted by calling 533-6878, or by email to Jay.irby@oscn.net
Beyond dog noise issues, Director Irby and his teams mediate, for free, disputes involving general civil litigation, family matters, divorce proceedings, juvenile/guardianship issues – with an agreement/compliance rate of 65% to 75% in all matters handled to date.
With OSU students returning, public schools set to go, and Stillwater beginning to bustle, stress levels can be minimized, with peace, quiet, and pleasant downtime; with noise levels kept in reasonable check in accordance with our laws; and, with respect and common courtesy for all of in our neighborhood communities.
Bruce Jorgensen is a law researcher and OSU graduate living in Stillwater.
