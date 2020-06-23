Over the last few weeks progressive activist groups have been calling for “defunding” police departments all across America. As you listen to the mainstream media you would think this idea was spreading across our nation as fast as the wind goes sweeping across the plains.
According to Bloomberg.com, there are 16 cities that are actually considering this proposal. This list of cities includes the largest municipalities in our country by population size and by square miles. They also are the areas of our country with the highest crime rates, which includes continuous incidents of murder, rape and larceny.
The average American sees requesting police assistance during an emergency as a way to maintain peace in our streets and is an important part of our civilization. But a member of the Minneapolis City Council believes calling for police assistance during a life-threatening time is a privilege. I am not sure if she would think that way if she ever faces a developing life or death situation. Some large cities are discussing how they may initiate this process. Other cities have started cutting funds ordinarily apportioned to local law enforcement agencies.
It has been reported on national news outlets that funds taken out of police annual budgets will be used for mental health counseling. This new counseling service will respond to 911 calls for help. I am convinced that a burglar will not have time to submit to a counseling session while they are sifting through a victim’s fine jewelry or money drawer. A mental health provider will not have the perceived authority that is already attributed to police, a sheriff deputy or highway patrol officers. Therefore, they may place themselves in mortal danger if they respond to a violent event like domestic abuse.
The consequences of devaluing law enforcement agencies are being evidenced in today’s news network broadcasts. The results in several large cities are being played out in full view in front of our eyes. But just in case you are still wondering what might go wrong let me share my thoughts with you. Apart from the obvious immediate explosion of violent and non-violent crime, many public city services would come to an immediate halt. Without the ability to guarantee city employees’ safety, public buildings would not allow the same free access we enjoy today. Fire departments and ambulance services will restrict where they go, so they will not become victims of crimes. Road crews will not go out to repair potholes if they fear they will not live through their assignment. The criminal justice system would collapse since there would be no arrests after crimes are committed. These are only a few examples.
Oklahoma is not immune to this line of thinking. This wind of change has blown into the Sooner State. According to US News and World Report, Norman’s City Council is slashing $865,000 from their police budget after mounting calls from protesters. Someone needs to call and ask what will be cut from their police department. Will it be police personnel? That will mean hard working city employees will lose their jobs. Will there be cuts in purchasing safety equipment? That will put law enforcement staff in greater risk. Perhaps the number of cruisers will be reduced. That puts citizens, private homes and businesses in greater risk. That also means there will be fewer officers available out in the public when back-up support is needed.
The call to defund police departments is a call for chaos in every state, town and neighborhood. The term police represent men and women who have spouses, children and other loved ones in their lives who care about them. According to Statista.com America had over 686,665 full-time law enforcement officers in 2018. According to www.justlanded.com there is a total of 40,000 separate law enforcement agencies. Over half of these law enforcement offices only have one or two people serving the citizens in their communities. The whole group do not deserve to be judged by the actions of a very few rogue officers. If city officials around our country choose to devalue the role police departments play in our culture the most vulnerable communities among us will be hurt the most!
