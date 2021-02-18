Lately, we have been hearing media personalities repeat the phrase, “follow the science.”
Governmental officials also are chanting this axiom as it relates to a broad range of issues. The Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and Rules Committee Chairman James McGovern (D-MA) changed House rules that alter the way members express gender pronouns and familial relationships. Their objective is to eliminate the natural tendency to refer to an individual’s natural birth feminine or masculine identity. The entire Oklahoma House of Representatives Democrat Caucus is trying to duplicate this same action in our state legislature.
Will attempts be made to enact a policy like this for the entire country?
Will the cancellation of pronouns that confirm loving bonds between family members like, mom, mommy and grandma be immediately adopted in their personal homes as well?
Will these lawmakers refuse to have their grandchildren refer to them by their current, cute, gender-related pronouns like nana or pawpaw?
Will our leaders enact these types of policies hoping the little people under them will blindly accept what they want? Or will they themselves begin to instruct their own children not to refer to them as mom or dad?
Sexual orientations and preferences are based on how someone feels about themselves as well as how they feel about the people in their surroundings. But each individual’s gender is based on human genetic science. It is harmful to young children to deny this wonderful truth! Every cell in our bodies that are not dedicated to human reproduction have a pair of chromosomes that scientifically identifies our gender. Each human fossil can testify to this truth.
The process of conception of a brand-new person instantaneously establishes the sex or gender of that individual. There are people who are born with genetic defects associated with the chromosomes that naturally delineates between males and females, but according to Britannica.com these occurrences are very rare. This website states approximately 1/400 males or 0.0025% and approximately 1 in 650 females or 0.00154% females live births demonstrate some form of gender chromosome abnormality.
These statistics are taken from scientific research and review of sound data.
Changing the use of feminine and masculine pronouns will not change the fact that we are either female or male anymore than holding your breath changes the fact that oxygen remains in the air.
Many of the people who want to eliminate gender identifying pronouns or attempt to blend the genders into one will say they have faith in the teachings of the Bible or in the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad. The concept of multiple genders is not consistent with the doctrinal teachings of either.
I am encouraging those who have a profession of faith, yet still oppose male and female specific pronouns, if you cannot follow your faith as it relates to this subject, then follow the science!
Dr. Aaron R. Means, Sr. is a member of the Payne County GOP.
