I found the Tahlequah Daily Press editorial published in the News Press on Oct. 4 to be the product of really fuzzy thinking. The headline states that Sen. Warren Hamilton had a false premise upon which he based his bill. What was that premise? Was it the debate over the age limit? Or was it that the government has no right to regulate whether or not parents can decide to have their children medically transitioned to the opposite sex? The author deemed this as “authoritarianism and fascism.” Or was the false premise that Mr. Hamilton was setting himself up as “the moral arbitrator of us all?” Or is the false premise that Mr. Hamilton does not understand the “nuances of ‘transgender’?”
After waxing eloquent for the first three paragraphs of the editorial about age limits, the author seems to agree with Mr. Hamilton that a not fully developed mind or psyche should be “making life-altering decisions.” Then the author seems to let that go. Okay, so why bring it up except to produce more smoke? The smoke seems to be designed to persuade people to think that Mr. Hamilton is wrong because he wants an older age like 21. Thus, getting the reader to fuzzily agree with the writer.
Then the writer draws the fuzzily-agreeing reader into the next thing that might be a false premise. That is that we should not make it illegal for parents to perform sex changes on children because that is authoritarianism and fascism. Those are smoky, fuzzy words being used in a way that is not quite in line with their definition. Britannica defines authoritarianism as:
The principle of blind submission to authority, as opposed to individual freedom of thought and action. In government, authoritarianism denotes any political system that concentrates power in the hands of a leader or a small elite that is not constitutionally responsible to the body of the people. Authoritarian leaders often exercise power arbitrarily and without regard to existing bodies of law, and they usually cannot be replaced by citizens choosing freely among various competitors in elections. The freedom to create opposition political parties or other alternative political groupings with which to compete for power with the ruling group is either limited or nonexistent in authoritarian regimes.[1]
I hardly think that describes what Sen.Hamilton is doing with this one bill. The author also calls this fascism. Fascism is defined by Merriam-Webster as:
1 a political philosophy, movement, or regime – that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition. 2: a tendency toward or actual exercise of strong autocratic or dictatorial control.[2]
Really? Sen. Hamilton is leading us down the path to Fascism? I could see where one could look at the actions of President Biden over the last five years and say that, but to accuse Sen. Hamiton of that? Really? That is really blurring the lines. It’s fuzzy.
But then, having drawn the reader closer to him/herself misusing inflammatory words the author then moves into using a couple questions which cannot be answered and are clearly accusatorial. The first, “Are you the moral arbitrator of us all?” Actually, that is part of the reason we have a legislature. All legislation is the attempt to create morality. An arbitrator is a “person who has been officially chosen to make a decision between two people or groups who do not agree.”[3] That is exactly what the good Senator has been elected to do.
Having raised the reader’s moral indignation, the author then asks the second question impugning the Senators intellectual capacities, “Do you understand the nuances of “transgender?” The author then uses the term “hermaphroditism.” I don’t think the Senator was necessarily banning surgery on that, all though he may have. If the author would have done a simple internet search of that word, he/she would have found that is no longer a preferred word and is offensive to many intersex people. Rather they prefer the term “intersex.”
According to Interact, a group designed to support intersex people, “’Hermaphrodite’” should never be used to describe an intersex person.”[4] This group is adamant that no physician should perform surgery on an underage intersex person until they are an adult and can make the decision for themselves. I find it ironic that the author of the editorial would seemingly ignorantly use this argument which the Interact website would advise against. While Interact champions letting children grow up to adulthood before a decision is made, I am not sure that they would codify making it illegal to perform the surgery. Again, I think the editorial is the product of fuzzy thinking.
Here is a testimony which illustrates what Senator Hamilton is trying to prevent. Chloe Cole at 11 years old did not understand she wasn’t supposed to look like the highly sexualized women she saw online. While beginning to develop deep seated body image issues she began questioning whether she was really a woman. At 12, prompted by things she had seen on Facebook and from peers, she told her parents she was transgender. Her parents never questioned her.
Taking her to a couple of endocrinologists, they found one who would help her transition. At 13 she began puberty blocker injections and then later testosterone. At 15 she had “Top Surgery,” a double mastectomy. Given opioid-based medication for the pain, she started having digestion problems and had to stop the pain meds. This was at times unbearable. The surgeon never followed up. She eventually got help from some nurses.
She is 18 now and deeply regrets the transitioning. She says, “I was 15. You can’t exactly expect an adolescent to be making adult decisions. So because of a decision I made when I was a kid, I can’t breastfeed my children.”[5]
I think fuzzy thinking such as this editorial will result in an increase of boys and girls mutilated like Chloe. That is completely unacceptable. Transitioning before adulthood is child abuse.
[1] https://www.britannica.com/topic/authoritarianism
[2] https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/fascism
[3] https://dictionary.cambridge.org/dictionary/english/arbitrator
[4] https://interactadvocates.org/faq/#definition
[5] https://www.theepochtimes.com/ex-transgender-teen-recounts-horrifying-experience-of-transition-surgery_4694543.html
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.