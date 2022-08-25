German pianist and composer Emil von Sauer died in 1942. From the 1970s through the 1990s, his wife and son lived on Stillwater’s University Circle. I knew them well. Now Anita Crocus’ biography of Emil von Sauer is out. She mentions an incident concerning von Sauer’s friend composer and conductor Gustav Mahler. In 1899 Mahler conducted the Vienna Philharmonic with his arrangement of Beethoven’s 1804 Symphony No. 3 – Eroica. The Viennese were appalled Mahler’s arrangement departed from Beethoven’s score. Mahler responded things changed since Beethoven. Concert halls replaced palace salons, instruments improved, new instruments existed, orchestras were much larger and besides, Beethoven was deaf.
This brought to mind today’s discussion of Original Constitution Intent.
Consider what the Founders had in mind regarding the election of the President. Their 18th Century ideas did not include someone campaigning for the office. A self-promoter was the last man they wanted. Rather, the best man among us would be chosen by men of civic experience who had worked with, and knew intimately, his strengths, weaknesses and service. Legislatures would select electors or designate a means of selecting them. Electors would each write two names on a piece of paper. The papers would be sent to Congress. As there were no political parties, factions abhorred, and national campaigns on behalf of, or by, a candidate impossible, the pile of names reaching Congress could be considered suggestions from the states. Except for George Washington, no one could be imagined having a majority.
The real business of selecting the President would fall to the House of Representatives, each state delegation voting as its majority decides, persons limited to those electors provided. The House of Representatives were composed of directly elected eminent men. Today we call them the Beltway Elite. They would select the best man.
The first election, 1789, only 6 of the 13 states had any sort of popular vote for electors. In 1800 Arron Burr and Thomas Jefferson received equal numbers of electoral votes. Alexander Hamilton persuaded the House to select Jefferson. Burr then shot Hamilton dead. In 1824 Andrew Jackson had the most electoral votes but not a majority. The House made John Quincy Adams President. Such was how the Founders selected the President when they were yet among us.
Today there are some thinking a state legislature should select electors of their choice if the legislature’s majority feel if there was popular vote fraud. The Constitution so allows and requires no explanation on the legislature’s part. We know, however, the legislature would only be tempted to act if the election winner was not the same as the legislature’s majority.
There are also some who feel the Constitution allows Congress to reject some or all electoral votes and replace them with those of Congress’ choice. The Constitution is silent here, leaving it to Congress itself to determine what to do. Such happened in 1897. The winner needed 185 electoral votes. Democrat Samuel Tilden received a majority of the popular vote and 184 electors. Republican Rutherford B. Hayes’ had 165 electors. An additional 20 electoral votes were disputed amidst claims of fraud. Congress gave all 20 to Hayes, who won.
Would the founders have a problem with Myanmar’s (Burma) 2020 election outcome? The popular vote gave one party 83% of the legislature. The party backed by the military gained only 7%. The military claimed massive fraud. International observers and the Myanmar Electoral Commission strongly denied the claims. When the new parliament was to be sworn in the military stormed the capitol, arrested the winners and canceled the election results. The military are still in charge.
So much for what could be wrung out of the Founders’ intent. Like Mahler’s orchestra, our nation is much larger with vastly changed politics and more highly developed ideas as to the role of voters.
Bob Darcy is a retired OSU Political Science and Statistics professor.
