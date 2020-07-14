We are seeing a heated debate whether to remove statues representing iconic historical figures who played a role in racial suppression in earlier centuries here in America. Images of Thomas Jonathan Jackson, Robert Edward Lee, Jefferson Davis and Nathan Bedford Forrest are among those being removed from public viewing as a sign of demonstrating sensitivity to African American communities in multiple states.
Most of the statues that are coming down are being removed by masses of protesters who say they are passionate about removing every public example of racial injustice. There is no question these men were the key figures of the moment we rightfully call the Civil War to maintain a state of oppression of captured Africans and slaves born in America up to the 19th century. These men lived and died in the 1800s. Only Mr. Forrest’s legacy remains active in our modern times. He became the first Grand Wizard of the KKK two years after the group was founded. Passage of Civil Rights Acts in 1866, 1875, 1957 and 1964 have hammered away at what Mr. Forrest’s nurtured during his time on Earth.
Each of these men had their role subjugating the Black population before, during and following the Civil War. Now their statues are being toppled. Institutions bearing their names are getting new identities. But as the old guards are fading from the scene, another star of the oppressive movement maintains her praise and glory among today’s social elites. In fact, this star had a work that started in 1916, and it has grown in size and influence. This star is Margaret Sanger. She had direct ties to Mr. Forrest’s organization.
The organization she founded in 1921 was titled The American Birth Control League. A second organization affiliated with her was The Birth Control Federation of America. The first organization was the tool Margaret Sanger used to implement her program called The Negro Project. Mrs. Sanger’s operation targeted Southern Black women and their unborn babies. She stated that she wanted to control the birth of this particular segment of the American population. This organization is the direct forerunner of Planned Parenthood. If you want to understand the motivation behind Mrs. Sanger’s activism you must read her letter to Dr. C. J. Gamble dated Dec. 10, 1939.
A large percentage of today’s Planned Parenthood abortion clinics are located in Black communities. They use large billboards advertising their businesses in Black communities. The legacy of Margaret Sanger is celebrated by television personalities, movie stars and politicians. Hundreds of millions of State and Federal dollars are given to Planned Parenthood each year. These government funds are on top of the tens of millions of dollars it receives from very wealthy donors and hundreds of millions of dollars this organization already possess. Their supporters will say “Planned Parenthood’s vital work is providing reproductive health for women.”
Ending a pregnancy is not reproductive. And removing a viable embryo or fetus from the perfect environment for their growth and development is not promoting health. Add on top of that the fact that Margaret Sanger’s Negro Project was specifically designed to abort Black babies. Their operations today still focus on Black communities. Their current operations cannot be justified during the current debate associated with Black Lives Matter. The same righteous indignation that has been directed towards removing monuments of dead men needs to research the operations of this organization that was born out of oppressing the same group of people. Margaret Sanger’s work which still places a bull’s eye on the Black community is very much alive while Robert Edward Lee (General Lee) has been dead for approximately 150 years.
Dr. Means is a member of The American Legion Post 129 and The Noon Lions Club.
