In this time of a pandemic caused by a virus, one that will cause much illness and death, one that will cause great social disruption, I’d like to talk about an even greater threat to life in the U.S., one that largely goes unnoticed because of laws and those involved, one that has been there for years and will continue to be there. I’d like to talk about the quieter plague of opioid addiction and needle injection drugs.
We never learned from the disaster that was Prohibition. Pushed by white evangelical protestants to “purify” the nation, it was a rank failure. It created wide-spread law-breaking and wide-spread disdain for the law, organized crime, and a federal police force, that last something that would have made the Founding Fathers cringe. The Prohibition Amendment is the only Amendment to the Constitution to be rescinded. Prohibition failed.
Yet, if you look at the policies about other drugs, we have followed the same failed trajectory as Prohibition. The “War on Drugs” loaded our prisons, was extremely racialized, created a massive and intrusive federal police force, created a new host of organized crime syndicates, cost tremendous amounts of money, and hurt huge numbers of individuals and families. The effects of our “War on Drugs” was likely much more devastating to society, families and individuals, than the drug use it attacked. And by criminalizing drugs, we lost the ability to accurately measure how many people are using drugs and to reach the users.
Now our society is finally trying to undo some of that harm. Instead of criminalizing behavior and passing laws that conform to the “respectable population’s” ideas of propriety, many people are trying to reach drug users through the harm reduction movement.
One part of that movement is the creation of needle exchanges. These are spreading throughout the nation, though they often must stay underground because of paraphernalia laws.
The basic idea of a needle exchange is to give clean needles to people who inject drugs. Here’s a primer on needle exchanges.
Needle exchanges do not “promote” drug use. Study after study has shown that they don’t increase drug use.
Needle exchanges greatly cut back on the spread of hepatitus, HIV, and other diseases spread by shared and dirty needles.
Needle exchanges take in used needles and properly dispose of them. In many cities today you can find used needles in playgrounds, parks, and other public places. They present a real threat to the whole population, especially to young people. Needle exchanges collect millions of used needles which are then incinerated as medical waste. The largest segment of waste incinerated by the Berkeley Free Clinic in California are needles from the Berkeley Needle Exchange.
Needle exchanges are also a point of contact with an underserved, almost invisible populations in the U.S. Many of those who use opioids are homeless, the poor, and those with emotional problems. The criminalization of drugs makes them avoid and look with suspicion on public services. Needle exchanges can be a point of contact that leads users to accept public services.
Needle exchanges provide more than needles. They often bring along medical professionals who discretely test people for diseases. They carry condoms, overdose medications, and more. On my birthday each year, I send money to the Berkeley Needle Exchange for one of the items they distribute: socks. For a homeless person, a clean pair of socks is wonderful.
Needle exchanges, and the larger harm reduction movement, are non-judgmental. They don’t condemn the user or try to radically change the user’s life. They listen to the users, find out their needs, and suggest public services that might make their lives easier. But, always, they treat users with respect as fellow citizens and fellow human beings, people with their own ideas and legal rights.
Needle exchanges try to avoid the pitfalls of former progressive movements which set out to cure problems of the poor by imposing the norms and expectations of the white middle class reformer on the people they were trying to help.
Oklahoma has an opioid epidemic. Now, Representative Carol Bush (R-Tulsa) has sponsored HB3028 to legalize needle exchanges in Oklahoma. Representative Trish Ranson (D-Stillwater) gave me a heads up on the bill, and Senator Tom Dugger’s (R-Stillwater) office sent me a copy of the bill. It is the kind of bill that should garner bipartisan support.
Beyond legalizing needle exchanges, I also hope that we can soon establish safe injection sites, sites with trained medical personnel and sanitary conditions where users can safely inject. Such sites are not there to promote drug use, but are there for public health. Safe injection sites can test drugs: Most drug overdoses are due to drugs of greater potency than the user expects. They can immediately aid someone who overdoses They are non-judgmental and a point of contact with the needle using population, one more part of the harm reduction movement.
We must stop condemning the needle user. Instead, we must support ways in which the users can live openly and with dignity and a good quality of life. All humans deserve equal dignity and rights.
Dr. Jim Showalter is a historian living in Stillwater.
