Last week, I went shopping in one of our local small businesses here in Stillwater.
It was early in the morning very close to their store opening time. There was only one other customer inside during this time. The manager was working between the different aisles. I located the item I needed. To my surprise, the box of the item I sought was empty. It was only a display box, where the item to be purchased was stored in the back.
That stimulated my curiosity.
I complimented the manager on the idea of only having display boxes out on the store shelves. But what I heard next was something I was not prepared to receive. The manager told me her store has no other choice but to have empty boxes on the shelves. Just moments before I came into the store, she was robbed by someone who did a “snatch and run.”
The person stole four items in the same area where I was looking. The price range of the items in this section started at $99 and went up over $200. This business lost approximately $800 in a matter of seconds. No one will be held accountable for that theft.
She continued by saying this happens nearly every day, and there was nothing she could do about it. As this conversation continued between us, she stated it is possible store owners will close their shops and lose their investments because it becomes impossible to maintain a functioning business. The end result is the owner has hundreds of thousands of dollars of inventory they cannot sell.
Secondly, good employees can lose their jobs. I hope you can see what we call reform today is helping some individuals, but it is failing Oklahoma business communities. This last statement may not mean anything to some people until they risk their life savings to open a small business.
This is not unique to small businesses only. The large box store chains have the same problem. Whether the retailer is a small business or part of a national chain, the shoplifter has the upper hand. Store owners know they cannot confront the person.
I was told of a situation where a thief left the store and the manager wrote down the car tag before the shoplifter drove away. The store manager was fired because the owner was afraid of being sued. I am told the cost to recover each $100 item is far more costly than the item itself. Therefore, thieves are allowed to come and go without being challenged. I was informed the larger retailers budget theft into their annual business expenses.
In 2019, I wrote an article stating the madness that is causing grief in California and New York State will be on our door steps if we do not enact criminal justice reform wisely.
All retailers are at risk because Oklahoma adopted the same pattern of reforms that are proving to fail law abiding citizens in many other states. We must give past offenders the opportunity to recover from previous poor decisions. We want all past offenders to return into society without the pain or guilt of their former lifestyle. In addition, we must protect business owners and operators.
Criminal justice reform must be done right! We must consider law abiding citizens and their properties first. We cannot enact laws that undermine the Constitutional rights of Americans to own property. Small businesses are personal property items. This includes the building and the capital assets from the front to the back of their buildings.
We want well planned, well thought-out criminal justice reform for Oklahoma. We want yesterday’s offenders to become tomorrow’s employers and employees.
Dr. Aaron Means is a Stillwater resident and retired military dentist.
