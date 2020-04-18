The Legislature has now begun making the shift to online meetings in order to limit potential spread of COVID-19.
We’d already passed legislation in March enabling cities and counties to hold official meetings virtually, as long as the public still had the ability to participate by phone or online. This temporary change in the law was in response to the pandemic in order to better protect the health of all involved from potential exposure to the virus.
After suspending certain rules on April 6, Thursday’s joint subcommittee hearings on public safety and judiciary were held online – a total of no more than 10 legislators, staff and media could physically be in the Senate committee room, while all other participants joined the meeting virtually. The public was able to watch the hearings through the Senate’s livestream service on our website at www.oksenate.gov.
While this was the first committee meeting to be held online, there will be others in the coming days. The Senate still has more than 80 executive nominations to consider. These are appointments to various state agencies, boards and committees made by the governor, which the Senate must then approve, first in committee, then by the full chamber. Payne County will be well represented when those hearings take place – I’ll be representing four citizens the governor has nominated for various positions in state government.
The governor announced this week that Oklahoma’s efforts to flatten the curve of the pandemic were working. While he extended the Safer at Home order for those over 65 or with underlying health issues to May 6, he eased some of the restrictions on certain elective surgeries, allowing them to resume on April 24. We’re all urged to continue following CDC guidelines, including social distancing and washing our hands frequently, but by adhering to these and other recommendations and guidelines, we’ll be able to open up the economy sooner, rather than later.
I also want to take the opportunity to remind everyone again of the importance of completing the 2020 U.S. Census. As of April 15, the national average response rate for the census was 49.4 percent, compared to Oklahoma’s average response rate of 44.5 percent. Here in Payne County, the response rate was 46.1 percent. In Stillwater, it was 46.7 percent, and it was 40.4 percent in Cushing.
Our communities and counties rely on federal funds which are distributed based on population as determined by the census. When people don’t respond to the census, our population is undercounted and we miss out on much-needed federal resources that help us fund schools, health care, transportation and many other services vital to us all.
If you’ve already responded to the census, thank you so much. If you haven’t, it’s easy to do, and only takes a few minutes. You can fill out your form and mail it in, or you can complete the census by phone by calling 1-844-330-2020, or online at 2020census.gov.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
