The opening words of the U.S. Constitution clearly states the full intentions of our nation’s founding fathers. The second clause in The Preamble expresses the fundamental principle these men wanted for our new nation. It was their determination “to form a more perfect Union.”
Following this clause is a list of five specific characteristics they committed themselves to fight for. The objectives of our nation’s founders were establishing Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare and secure the Blessings of Liberty for their generation and for the generations that would follow after them.
They were imperfect men just like we are imperfect people today, but they determined the new national community they were forming would set the course much different than the existing nations they observed during their time on earth. America has come a very long way since then. Our country is still pressing forward helping citizens maximize their God-given skills and talents.
When you take a realistic view of our country at the grassroots level, you will see the evidence that the social interactions of American citizens continue to improve. We are not the same nation of the 1700’. Nor are we the same nation of the late 1990s. But certain organized groups of demagogues keep stirring the “-ism” pot hoping to maintain the status quo of distrust and dissension.
Another core objective they attempt to achieve is planting false guilt in the hearts of innocent Americans who have never spent one moment planning, performing or supporting communal hatred or violence toward their fellow man. I am hearing more and more of this type of vitriol being spoken in public gatherings. No one should be held responsible for the offenses of their ancestors. Everyone should be defined by their own behavior.
As a healthy and vibrant community, we must not allow bitter accusations to form deep wedges between us. Their divisive speech is their opinion. That is all it is, an opinion. America has not been perfect, but since the ratification of The U.S. Constitution on June 21, 1788, men and women have been working feverishly at forming that more perfect Union.
We need to understand there will never be a perfect nation in this existing earthly environment. Consistent strides toward improving the lives of Americans have been accomplished with every generation. Let us continue to build a stronger more unified community.
This is a great time to be an American, and we have a brighter future ahead of us. Let us continue to recognize the value and worth of every human life. Let us continue working together to be the United States of America.
Dr. Means is a member of The Hanner-Sharp American Legion Post 129 and the Stillwater Noon Lions Club.
