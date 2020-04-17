Safety first.
That’s the saying when attempting something risky, isn’t it? That needs to be the saying for re-opening the state, city, or even the country.
We have been slowing the COVID-19 transmission. We are slowing it because we are staying away from each other.
Reality first.
That might be the real key here. A few things to consider before we can re-open the state:
• The infectious nature of the disease has not changed
• Vulnerable people are still very much at risk of severe reactions and death
• Asymptomatic spread is still a very real threat
• We still don’t know what we don’t know
There might be ways to make the state open for business again, but the effort has to be led by public health experts, by epidemiologists, by infectious disease experts. Science has to led us in this effort.
The science may prove out that the extended economic hardship is too damaging to public health. That’s what at least one Oklahoma State University class room is looking into. We have to strike a balance, but science and hard data will get us to that point.
Could we ever truly be “business as usual” until a vaccine is created and mass distributed? That could be a long time from now.
Do we have enough testing yet? Can we test an entire business for antibodies? Do we know what our response would be to another breakout?
We have to know how to answer these questions, before we know whether we can safely re-open the state.
