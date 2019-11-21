Parenting has never been easy. This has been true throughout history in every region of the world and under every form of government across the globe.
Today is no different. Moms and dads compete with scores of groups who want to dominate the lives of their children. The goal of these groups is to be the primary influence in their lives. Special interest groups try to use social topics in public schools and universities to shape young minds. Their motivation is to persuade students to think the way these groups want them to as they mature.
This is happening every day across our nation and around the world, whether or not parents want their children exposed the such information. Parents need to know what their children are seeing and hearing in the classroom.
Electronic devices may be the No. 1 distraction that hinders bonding between family members. When we consider the time students spend in school along with the amount of time children spend staring at smart phones, tablets and video games, we all must acknowledge very little time remains for interpersonal interaction with parents, sisters and brothers. The cold and impersonal digital world creates virtual reality spheres where real social skills are lost, and distorted ideas are born.
Just think about this scenario. A lonely child at the age of 6 starts playing war games every day. Now, he is 19, and his No. 1 companion for the last 13 years has been games like Call of Duty Black OPS and Fortnite. It is possible that he has been “playing a game” where he has pointed and shot a digital weapon against 10,000 images that represent human beings. There were no simulated consequences attached to the game’s aggressive goal for killing men and women.
These electronic platforms may be a trillion-dollar industry, and they are powerful opponents to successful parenting. Many mothers and fathers are no match for their spellbinding attraction.
Elements of the entertainment industry are more weapons in a war against parents. Words and images that were completely banned from children TV shows and movies 40 years ago are proudly used for the youngest audience today. We should be asking, why is this happening? What is the entertainment industry trying to accomplish? How can parents be restored back to their rightful place as the No. 1 influence in the lives of their children?
Dr. Means is a member of The Hanner-Sharp American Legion Post 129 and the Stillwater Noon Lions Club.
