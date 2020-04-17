A month ago, the world as we knew it changed.
Folks stocked up their pantries, closed their doors and prepared to weather the COVID-19 storm.
At that time, the length of our solitude was not clear. As each week passed, new requirements and restrictions surfaced. We have continued to adapt to our surroundings but now that we have reached the one-month mark, perspectives are changing.
I am seeing more and more folks on the news and social media voicing their frustrations with our current conditions and it reminds me of when I conducted children’s choirs. Hear me out.
There is always that one rehearsal where everything falls apart. It is usually past the halfway mark in concert preparation. Kids misjudge their overall knowledge or get distracted because “practice” is not as engaging as learning something new.
When this point is reached, it’s important to take a step back, reassess and slow the tempo down a bit to rebuild back to where we were and solidify our foundation so we can go further.
I sense that we are to the “fall apart” stage in our self-isolation. We’ve done it for what seems like an eternity. The news is telling us that our numbers aren’t as high as were initially projected, and we are starting to feel like the restrictions are personal.
We want life to go back to the way it used to be. We want to go out to eat, go to the movies, attend sporting events, go back to school, church, etc.
Let’s hit pause for a moment and take a deep breath. Let’s remind ourselves what the purpose of closing nonessential businesses and asking for restaurants to innovate was in the first place.
It was to stop the spread of a highly communicable virus. It was to keep our hospitals from becoming overburdened by folks who all needed the same treatment and equipment at the same time. By self-isolating, we have made a difference in the infection curve. That is something to celebrate.
Our community put the needs of the whole over the wants of the individuals. In fact, we did it in a nonpartisan way. However, it’s not over yet. We need to continue to stay the course – at least until the governor’s catastrophic health emergency declaration expires on May 2.
When that times out, we will need to start opening businesses back up gradually. Our day-to-day existence may indeed involve masks for a while. We’ll need to continue practicing thorough hand-washing technique, as well as finding new ways to greet friends that do not involve shaking hands or hugs. For me, that last part is going to be difficult. But, it’s important as we move past self-isolation back into social distancing.
Life will not go back to the way it was but that is not necessarily a bad thing. We have been given a unique opportunity to reassess what truly matters to us as Oklahomans.
Before the curtains open and the state returns to business as usual, we have the chance to solidify our foundation through pandemic-proof policies that will take us through to a brighter, more unified future.
Trish Ranson represents District 34 and can be reached at trish.ranson@okhouse.gov or call 405-557-7411.
