State referendums are great instruments that empower us “plain folk” to make our voices heard. Lately, it appears they have been used more frequently. Social activist will say “once the people have spoken that should be the final word on the matter.” I assume that generally is the way things go, but then again it all depends on who has the louder voice and who is more determined to have their way. I have the perfect example. State Question 711 was passed by “the people” of Oklahoma in 2004. The margin of yes votes to no votes was over 75% yes to under 25% no votes. Was “the people’s” voice heard? The answer is yes. Was “the people’s” voice valued? The answer is a resounding NO! After protests and court decisions that voice was muted. Something all of us need to remember is courts cannot pass laws. Courts can only make determinations on whether a law is Constitutional. In other words, they can only uphold or strike down a legally enacted statute. So, striking down a law does not establish a new law in place of the old law.
Political activist groups on the east and west coasts have become experts in the use of state ballot questions. Most of their victories are inflicting devastating results in the communities where the specific measures have been enacted. Television news outlets and written news media are reporting that many individuals are benefiting across this nation following passage of criminal justice reforms. Unfortunately, a subset of individuals benefiting from criminal justice reform are abusing the freedom they have received. In Oklahoma, various nonviolent crimes have increased significantly which are committed by reoffenders. Some offenses such as retail larceny have increased across the US and here in Oklahoma. The plan to reclassify some crimes that do not involve personal violence to the victim is doable. But we must be wiser relating to what gets downgraded from felony offenses to misdemeanors. We also must stop those who freely choose to be repeat offenders. When someone enters a home or business to burglarize it several things happen: (1)Memories are stolen or destroyed; (2) Family heirlooms are stolen; (3) People livelihoods, hopes and dreams are removed; (4) There is a cost to repair physical structures that gets damaged; (5) Home owner and business insurance cost may increase; and (6) Even if physical harm does not occur during a break-in, anxiety and fear is very likely to develop. Who pays to restore homes and businesses after a break-in has been committed? The law-abiding citizen does. In the last six months a small business in Stillwater was burglarized twice. The second time the offender also vandalized the business by firing gun shots into the building. State Question 780 and 781 are two ballot initiatives that need to be improved upon to balance public safety and criminal justice reform.
Another State Question that needs a serious review is SQ 788, Medical Marijuana Legalization Initiative. Oklahoma State Board of Health recommended guidelines following passage of SQ 788. The recommendations of health professionals were changed following multitudes of complaints. The resulting industry from the passage of State Question 788 has grown by leaps and bounds in an extremely short period of time. A recreational marijuana initiative petition was filed on Dec. 27, 2019 as State Question 808 in the Oklahoma Secretary of State’s Office. This petition initiative comes on the heels of the passage of SQ 788. Federal, state and local health officials have repeatedly listed the brain destructive and mood-altering nature of marijuana. According to the Associated Press, an earlier version of this state question, SQ 807, was promoted by an Oklahoma executive member of the American Civil Liberties Union. So, now a top member of a civil rights organization is championing recreational drug use. Now let’s combine the legalization of a mood-altering substance that causes anxiety and paranoia with a growing problem with individuals who already lack self-control. The results will be predictable if Oklahoma merges the decriminalization of marijuana with our current pattern of people committing the same offenses multiple times. No doubt the results will be an explosive use and abuse of this mood-altering substance coupled with the current growing cycle of illegal activities.
Oklahoma must manage our own Criminal Justice Reform problems in a more rational and logical manner, and do it without the failing ideas from special interest groups! If the good people in our fair state needed a medical marijuana statute, they have it. In fact, there are many more dispensaries in some cities than pharmacies. If changing the landscape in Oklahoma is the objective of extreme social-activist groups they are achieving their goals. But before you vote yes on another ballot initiative, look to what those same policies have done to New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago. Unless we think through these ballot initiatives more carefully, the traumatic events that have changed the once beautiful City of San Francisco into what it is today will be coming to a door step near you!
Dr. Means is a member of The American Legion Post 129 and The Noon Lions Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.