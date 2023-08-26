Today I got an email quoting Brenda Jones Barwick, Chair of the Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women.
She wrote “The Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women is proud of Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt for being the first governor in the nation to stand up for women. The Commission supports the Executive Order signed today to protect women in sports, school restrooms, locker rooms, correctional facilities, and her human right to have safe spaces for women.”
Gov. Stitt’s order actually targets the tiny Oklahoma minority struggling with their gender identity.
I served 14 years on the Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women, co-chairing two of its summits. Jennifer Paustenbaugh and I won two national awards for our Commission projects. I have written books and articles on women’s rights. I spoke on the topic in Oklahoma, other states, in Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe. I published academic research on Oklahoma women.
One study concerned the U.S. Supreme Court case brought by OSU Lambda Chi fraternity boys, Craig v. Boren.
Oklahoma allowed women to purchase non-intoxicating (3.2) beer at age 18. Males had to be 21. A 1970s freshman OSU political science class discussion raised the question of sex discrimination in alcohol policy. Their TA, Stillwater’s Micky Graham, told the students to hire an attorney if they were so bothered.
They did.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, then a professor at Columbia Law School, joined and helped argue before the Supreme Court.
The frat boys won. Essentially, the Court used the case to put the ERA, Equal Rights Amendment, into the Constitution. Any government requirement differentiating males and females would be subject to ‘intermediate scrutiny.’ “In order to overcome the intermediate scrutiny test, it must be shown that the law or policy being challenged furthers an important government interest by means that are substantially related to that interest.” As a result, all states, along with the federal government, eliminated sex discrimination in their statutes.
Back when I was on the Commission it asked my students and I to do a study of women’s situation in Oklahoma. The Commission published our Report. The students found Oklahoma women were in the bottom 10 of American states in earnings. Oklahoma women were less likely to have health insurance than women nationally. Oklahoma ranked 42nd in the proportion of women who completed four or more years of college. One in every seven Oklahoma women lived below the poverty line, ranking 41st of 50 states. Oklahoma’s infant mortality rate was among the highest. Oklahoma ranked 38th on prenatal care and had the 13th highest teen pregnancy rate. Oklahoma women led in obesity and smoking, resulting in our state being 48th in women’s deaths from heart disease. Oklahoma ranked 37th in deaths from breast cancer and 34th from cervical cancer. Oklahoma women were 8th highest nationally in diabetes. Countrywide there were 4.6 suicides per 100,000 females. In Oklahoma that was 33% higher, 6.1. There were many more statistics in our 243 page Report. These documented real issues facing Oklahoma women. There has been no substantial improvement.
Gov. Stitt’s Executive Order, praised by current Commission Chair Barwick, does not improve women’s lives. I am not aware of any women – or girls – harmed, caused to commit suicide or kept from education or anything else by a transgender person.
Riley Gains, a University of Kentucky swimmer, was photographed with Stitt at the signing. Gains had tied with Penn State transgender swimmer Lia Thomas for fifth place in the 200 yard freestyle 2022 NCAA championship.
Gains claims being transgender gave Lia Thomas an unfair advantage. But Thomas did not seem to have an advantage over the four women finishing ahead of Gains and Thomas. Gains noted nothing untoward happening in the bathroom or locker room.
The governor did not address what is holding Oklahoma women back. The Executive Order does not empower women in any way. His Executive Order is being used to give the appearance of moving forward by marginalizing and immiserating the tiny fraction of Oklahoma’s population, women included, struggling with their gender identity. Fifty years ago OSU frat boys did more for Oklahoma women than today’s Governor.
Bob Darcy is a retired OSU Political Science and Statistics Professor.
