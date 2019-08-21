Many citizens in the United States believe the popular phrase The Separation of The Church and State is written in our Constitution. The Stillwater News Press provides us with a great service by publishing the First Amendment of the Constitution in every copy they print. The amendment is located in the upper right corner of the Opinion page.
One thing is crystal clear, the First Amendment does not mandate a separation of the church from the government. What is clearly stated is Congress is prohibited from making any laws respecting the establishment of religion. The First Amendment exclusively limits the powers of The U.S. Congress in regards to six specific fundamental rights of Americans. Nothing in it refers to state or city governments. Churches provide a moral framework which can help each of us live at a higher ethical standard. This moral framework has been the bedrock that has pushed forward the greatest social reforms the world has ever seen. I kindly ask you to follow my trend of thought as I present only two of the many areas where you can see the positive impact of the church.
From the 1700s to the 1900s, oppressive laws and horrible sociopolitical norms were nearly impossible to change everywhere around the globe. But slow and persistent activism by people like William Wilberforce, Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Fredrick Douglas and John Peter Algeld in western countries brought about significant societal changes. The transatlantic slave trade, North American slavery, lack of women’s voting rights and poor child labor conditions are among the major human inequalities that were resolved. I will not say issues like these could not have been solved in nations that reject the influence of the church. I am only saying these issues were solved in nations that once embraced the church or in those that still honors the presence of the church.
The greatest industrial achievements occurred in nations where biblical teachings were honored and encouraged. Biblical based organizations like Samaritan’s Purse and The Salvation Army are arms of the church in action in secular communities across the globe. American presidents have been advocates of faith-based ministries stepping up to help the federal government bring relief after various types of disasters locally and around the world. These are direct church and State partnerships. No one complaints when this occurs.
Anyone who honestly wants to know the impact rejecting Biblical principles have on governments only need to look around the world. There are many examples. Communist governments imprison protesters and execute political rivals. Some national leaders wage war to silence their citizens’ voices. Middle Eastern nations perform what we think of as brutal punishments for committing civil crimes. Political leaders live very well in luxury while the citizens live in abject poverty. Three examples are the dictators of Syria, North Korea and Venezuela. Women and girls normally suffer the harshest mistreatment in situations like these. CNN reported on April 30, 2019, that Iran performs the second highest number of executions worldwide. They perform juvenile executions, and their policy allows their government to execute girls at a younger age than boys.
Nations that have a consistent history of embracing Biblical values also have a consistent history of striving to enact positive civil reforms. These nations also tend to influence other countries around the world to do the same. We need the influence of the church to guide the hearts and minds of the people who write, pass and enforce laws that govern our nation.
Aaron R. Means, Sr., DDS lives in Stillwater. He is a member of Hanner-Sharp American Legion Post 129 and The Stillwater Noon Lions Club.
