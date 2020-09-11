The most heated debate that is occurring across America involves the discussion over The Right to Life verses The Pro-choice Movement.
Unfortunately, everyone has a voice in this debate except the people who are affected most. I believe there are individuals who forget they once were zygotes, embryos, fetuses and new born children. As heated rhetoric flies back and forth, I personally feel most of us forget there are teen girls and women who have suffered abortive procedures.
Senior-aged women have told me how forgotten painful memories can be revived without notice, and they can be stimulated by specific events. Pro-life and pro-choice advocates should always remember that women and girls who may get caught in the middle of this dispute deserve our compassion whether they chose life or abortion.
Unborn babies are no different than you and I. They simply are in different stages of human development. A 5-year-old child is just as human as a 20-year-old adult. A 50-year-old adult is just as human as an 80-year-old adult. The human zygote is a human-being at the single cell stage. Through the process of cellular replication and differentiation that baby girl or baby boy has the full potential of being born into the world nine months later. So, the zygote, the embryo and the fetus are only different stages of human development.
This is not difficult to understand, and this truth is easy to embrace when you consider neonatal-infants, toddlers and pre-school children are additional stages babies experience during the course of their lives.
As life continues, these same people will go through the stages of adolescence, adulthood and senior years. I am Pro-Life. My position is rooted in my faith in Jesus Christ. God described how He formed you and I in Psalms 139 verses 13 to verse 16.
I believe the pro-life position truly starts with affirming pregnant mothers. Supporting pregnant mothers is the best way to support unborn babies.
We should not focus our concern only on unborn babies as if mothers do not exist.
Those of us who are Pro-Life must reach out into the communities around us with genuine heart felt compassion for expecting mothers, fathers and unborn babies.
Dr. Aaron Means is a Stillwater resident and retired military dentist.
