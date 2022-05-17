Whereas Christians revere the Bible they disagree as to what the Bible constitutes. The Apocrypha are a set of books included in two of the three earliest Bibles, the Septuagint (circa 285 – 247 B.C.) and the Latin Vulgate (circa A. D. 400) but not the Hebrew Bible (circa A.D. 7th – 10th centuries). Many Protestant Bibles today do not include the Apocrypha at all.
Something similar has happened regarding the U.S. Constitution. The Constitution was adopted in 1789. The Bill of Rights were added in 1791. These amendments granted no rights to individuals. Rather, they forbade Congress from passing a range of laws or the Federal government from certain actions. In practice, states were not limited by the Bill of Rights. New Hampshire’s 1784 Constitution, for example, forbade Catholics holding the office of governor, councilor, state senator or state representative. It was not until 1876 New Hampshire eliminated religious disqualification.
In 1832-3 the country underwent the nullification controversy. Congress enacted the tariffs of 1828 and 1832. South Carolina argued the tariffs posed an existential threat to its economy. As such, South Carolina could nullify the tariffs within the state – as well as any other existential threat from the federal government. Congress compromised and the crisis ended.
A civil war settled the issue of sovereignty in favor of the federal government.
Congressional Republicans and three-fourths of the states added what some seem to think as the Apocryphal 13th, 14th and 15th amendments. Key words are in Sections 1 and 5 of the 14th Amendment (1868).
“All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”
“The Congress shall have power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions of this article.”
All this seems forgotten in the Oklahoma 2020 Republican Platform.
“… Our Constitution … narrowly defines the rights of the federal government, and those powers not enumerated to it are reserved to the States or the People … Oklahoma Sovereignty is considered constitutionally superior to a Federal Govt. … The sovereign State of Oklahoma shall empower state law enforcement to restore the peace and protect Oklahoma citizens through the arrest and prosecution of any [federal government] persons/agents attempting to inflict unconstitutional laws/mandates on its citizens. …”
The Oklahoma 2020 Republican Platform also takes aim at the rule of law. The broad concept of the rule of law is state and federal laws, as enacted, are enforced by courts. Laws may be challenged in court as to their interpretation and constitutionality. Final decisions are made by state and federal supreme courts. Jurors make decisions on evidence presented at trial not on the law itself.
The Oklahoma Republican Party Platform seeks to turn questions of law over to a small number of randomly selected jurors.
“We support a state constitutional amendment requiring judges to inform jurors of their duty to judge the law; and prohibiting judges and district attorneys from infringing on the rights of the defense to inform the jury of this duty. We oppose the current jury instructions that usurp the duty of the jurors to judge the law and prohibit the protections of jury nullification.”
The law would become whatever a jury in a particular time and place wanted it to be.
Do Republicans know their party’s platform? Are candidates actually running on it?
Bob Darcy is a retired OSU Political Science and Statistics professor.
