A Pat Buchanan column on the Ukraine situation echoed what I recall from some Republican and Progressive Democrat members of Congress.
He wrote “Nothing in Eastern or Central Europe is worth a major U.S. war with Russia that could go nuclear and cost millions of American lives.
The Donbas and Crimea may be of great importance to Kyiv and Moscow, but nothing in these lands would justify a U.S. war with a nuclear-armed Russia ... we Americans do have ... the right to tell Kyiv when we believe that the risks of further fighting exceed any potential gain for us; and, if Kyiv is determined to fight on, to give notice that Ukraine will be doing so without any more U.S. munitions. … [there are] risks inherent in our many treaty commitments, where we are obliged to go to war for scores of nations, most of which are not remotely related to the security or vital interests of the United States.”
Buchanan says the US and EU started the Ukraine disaster when they “meddled” in Ukraine’s elections. Our interference led to the 2014 ‘Maidan Revolution’ by which a democratically elected pro-Russian president was overthrown. The US and EU are moving into Russia’s “sphere of influence” by integrating a major historical part of Russia, Ukraine, into the European Community and NATO. Is this a threat to Russia? Soviet missiles in Cuba were a threat to the US because they would reach American targets from Cuba in seconds. The only defense was a pre-emptive strike. NATO in Ukraine poses that threat to Russia.
But Russia has done terrible things to Ukraine to the point of using up its vast stockpile of missiles, drones, rockets and artillery on Ukrainian cities.
So what are American vital interests? At a minimum these are protection of American territory and residents including our five territories in the Caribbean and Pacific and five Pacific nations in Free Association with the US, including the Republic of Palau. Pat Buchanan and President Trump questioned the US guarantee to Estonia. Buchanan wrote “On bringing Estonia into NATO, no Cold War president would have dreamed of issuing so insane a war guarantee.” But our guarantee to Palau? What vital interest do we have in Palau?
Do we have other vital interests? One answer is nuclear proliferation.
During the Cold War the two dominant powers, the US and the USSR, avoided military conflict 1945 – 1991 through MAD, Mutually Assured Destruction. Both sides had credible nuclear capacity to withstand a “first strike” and respond with an overwhelmingly devastating “second strike.” That led to the “Nuclear Umbrella.” Soviet weapons protected China, North Vietnam, Cuba and Eastern Europe. The American umbrella protected Western Europe, South Korea, Japan, Australia and others.
What was the point of these allies? The more nuclear nations, the more dangerous the world. The Nuclear Umbrella removed the need for, say, Australia developing their own. Not covered by any nuclear umbrella were North Korea, India, Pakistan and Israel. Each developed their own nuclear weapons and credible delivery systems. Among them only North Korea (Hwasong-15) and Israel (Jericho III) have tested missiles able to reach the US. Another nuclear nation with delivery systems was Ukraine. Its weapon systems were left by the collapsed Soviet Union. In 1994 Ukraine agreed to give up its nuclear weapons to Russia in return for a US, UK and Russian guarantee of its territorial integrity. Russia aggression used various dodges to their treaty violation. Theirs was a special military operation, folks in Crimea and Donbas successfully revolted against Ukraine. Russia simply protects these “new nations,” etc. The US and UK, along with its allies, responded in a careful, measured, but effective way.
In 1796 President Washington’s warning against foreign entanglements made sense. Today the world is nothing but foreign entanglements. Supply chains are international, air traffic, corporations, the internet, Antarctica, disease, outer space, fishing, child pornography and much more are regulated internationally. As the world’s largest economy and its strongest military power the US has a “vital interest” in a stable, rule-based international system. Don’t we?
Bob Darcy is a retired OSU Political Science and Statistics professor.
