Americans place a high value in fun and excitement. Perhaps our culture places too much emphasis on being entertained. I believe the American culture should be careful what we define as recreation.
Several states have approved marijuana for recreational and medicinal use. Oregon voters decriminalized the possession of small amounts of additional drugs that remain illegal at the federal level. The State of Oregon has lessened the penalty for possessing small amounts of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamines and other drugs. Oregon has also legalized hallucinogenic mushrooms. This same type of state question will be coming to Oklahoma. Every flawed social experiment that originates on the east and west coasts eventually creeps its way before the voters of Oklahoma in the form of a ballot initiative.
It is a fact that the destructive effects of these drugs have not changed over the centuries. They still rob people of their God-given gifts and talents. Death, whether fast or slow, still occurs. Relationships between parents and their children still become broken. Marriages are still being destroyed. Legalizing these intoxicating substances do not remove the negative human and social toll they inflict on our citizens.
When I was a child, we had nationally broadcast TV commercials designed to curb harmful illegal drug use. A well-known personality would ask the question, “why do you think they call it dope?” Approximately 20 years later, popular TV shows had children stars using the phrase, “it’s the dopest” to describe an activity that was fun and exciting. There is no middle ground relating to this issue. Using marijuana, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamines and other drugs like these for recreational purposes have significant health risks.
How about the impact this issue will have on the nuclear family? Can you imagine the potential impact of expanding the use of these substances will have on developing unborn children? Many women may not have their pregnancies confirmed until 8 to 10 weeks of development. Within this time period, babies are in the embryonic stage of development. After 10 weeks, all four limbs are formed. Organ systems which include the brain, heart and lungs continue to develop. By the 10th week of gestation, a child’s gender is distinguishable. Thousands of unborn babies in Oklahoma could struggle to develop normally under drugged controlled conditions.
Advocates for recreational drug use boast of the hundreds of millions of dollars Colorado, Washington State and Oregon receive from drug sales. Is increasing state’s tax revenue by hundreds of millions of dollars worth the destruction that will occur to the minds and organ systems of our citizens?
The destructive human impact of these drugs will not change simply because they are rebranded. The only thing that has changed, is the way people view them. These materials lower human inhibitions. Is legalizing a substance for the sake of personal pleasure worth the social mayhem?
There is nothing recreational about destroying the intellectual potential of our future generations. There is nothing recreational about slowly poisoning human organs into system failure. There is nothing recreational about the potential increase of domestic violence associated with recreational drug use.
Dr. Aaron Means is a resident of Stillwater. Comments can be mailed to P.O. Box 2152, Stillwater, OK 74076.
