Rural health care in Oklahoma is in danger, thanks to the governor’s plan to privatize Medicaid. Under his plan, health care administration would be outsourced to four large for-profit insurance companies. The result would be disastrous for roughly 1 million Oklahoma Medicaid recipients.
The reason is simple – these insurance companies are motivated by profit, which they can make only by rejecting claims or reducing services. According to the Oklahoma Health Care Authority’s own actuary advisor, this “managed-care” plan hinges on reducing claim expenditures by 40 to 60 percent.
We don’t really need an actuary to tell us that, though. History does it for us. When Oklahoma previously privatized its Medicaid system in the 1990s, the result created an access-to-care crisis for our most vulnerable neighbors. Ultimately, the Legislature scrapped managed care in the early 2000s and returned to the state-run model that previously had been so successful.
Those who suffered most under the failed experiment were rural Oklahomans, particularly children and pregnant women, who had to find a new doctor or dentist and travel further for appointments. If privatized Medicaid takes effect later this year as planned, the outcome will be the same.
Privatizing would further stress a health care system already strained by the COVID-19 pandemic. Disadvantaged Oklahomans, particularly those in rural areas, would be the hardest hit by this change, and they simply don’t always have the resources to travel to other towns for care.
Managed care is marked by red tape, and it fails to answer this most basic question: What is in the patient’s best interest? Furthermore, privatization of Medicaid in other states has not resulted in the savings that were promised. Money that could be spent on patient care instead goes to increase the insurance companies’ profits.
The physician community appreciates OHCA’s attempt to find more efficient methods of providing services to the Medicaid population; however, managed care is NOT the answer. Improved care coordination is a laudable goal that can be accomplished under the current system without requiring wholesale and disruptive changes to Medicaid delivery.
For the sake of Oklahoma’s most vulnerable residents, we urge you to contact your elected officials. Even though the governor bypassed them in his attempt to switch to managed care, the Legislature can stop it before it takes effect by simply voting to pass Senate Bill 131 and by voting not to fund a privatized Medicaid system.
You can locate and contact your elected officials at www.oklegislature.gov.
Woody Jenkins, M.D., is co-chair of the Oklahoma State Medical Association’s Rural Section.
