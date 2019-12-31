Some of the simplest things in life can also be the most profound. One kind word, a partial smile or a gentle touch can completely turn the trajectory of a hurting person’s day or even the course of their life. What I am alluding to is very simple, yet very profound. It is the Dash. It is only one of 14 different punctuation marks in English grammar. It is nestled between the zero and the equal sign on the standard keyboard, but you need a little help from the shift button to activate it.
I realize it does not sound as if there is anything special about the Dash symbol. Well maybe nothing spectacular so far. But when you put it between two dates, it takes on a whole new level of significance.
This seemingly insignificant piece of punctuation represents the complete life story of a person from the time they took their first breath as a new born baby to the instant they breathed their last. Now something that previously was used to only fill spaces between phrases or numbers on a page tells the story of how long a person lived on earth.
It is the story in years of a person who is no longer with us. It is not able to speak to the good someone has done, but when you glance at a row of dashes in a garden of stone you may become aware that these dashes are representatives of each individual’s time on earth. This historical notation embodies times they spent with loved ones, their victories that had been won and moments of pleasure. Also, included are the moments of grief and all the shortcomings that crept into their days.
You and I are still adding treasures of historical data that someday will be summarized by our future dashes. That single thought can inspire us to do everything within reason to live out the rest of our days as if other people are looking at us and reading our living autobiographies.
How about living out each human encounter as if we are hoping to save at least one person a day from despair. Maybe checking our motives from time to time to ensure we are looking out for the good of others along with ourselves. We could set our life’s goal as to make each heart beat work to improve ourselves, taking responsibility for our own actions and at least trying to help others when we can.
Wikipedia defines a dash as a punctuation mark that is similar in appearance to the hyphen and minus sign but differs from these symbols in length and in some fonts, height above the baseline. It is interesting that an item in one situation may appear nearly meaningless, can take on great significance in another situation. This symbol is a simple mark that references an individual’s completed story.
As you read and think on this consider, will my completed story be of significance?
Dr. Means is lives in Stillwater and is a member of the American Legion and the Noon Lions Club.
