Multiple American cities literally have become inflamed with violence.
If you believe what the mainstream media is telling you, you would think this chaotic scene is being played out in every city and town across America. The truth of the manner is there are small pockets of anger and resentment for the traditional American culture in some places across our land. Larger cities have seen looting of stores. There has been burning of private and government vehicles. Most tragically, there is an ongoing loss of hundreds of human lives.
These protesters and separatist groups, like the dismantled town called Chop, initially claimed they were exercising their rights to participate in peaceful protests. Those of us living in Stillwater witnessed a peaceful protest. One young lady masterfully coordinated the program here in our city. She personally controlled the order of the speakers, and arranged its start and its peaceful ending. Antifa is a major actor in all this chaos. While cities continue in an uproar, they get to go home leaving these inner-city neighborhoods and community parks in shambles. I wonder how they are financed to travel all over the country to create hot spots of violence? How do they feed themselves? Where do they sleep during these times of unrest? And who buys their bricks, bats, uniforms and other instruments of terror? The tragedy keeps rolling on in television news broadcasts after broadcast. Somehow, we are being programmed to think that this is the new normal.
Collectively, the cities and towns where all these things are happening comprises less than 8% of our nation’s total population. Gang bangers and mobile mobs who are causing the more recent turmoil only make-up a very small fraction of the number of people living in communities they are destroying. People living inside these hurting areas are demanding an end to all this. On top of that saga, we have national network news outlets justifying these acts of violence and intimidation. CNN commentator Chris Cuomo responded by saying protesters don’t have to be polite or peaceful.
Many of the personal injuries and deaths are occurring in Black communities. We should not forget reports dating to July 6, 2020 revealing six weeks in six cities that had 600 murders. The human toll continues. As the mainstream media MSNBC, CNN and others call this social unrest peaceful demonstrations, the murder rate in Minneapolis has climbed 85% since 2019. During the same period New Orleans’ murder rate increased by 46%, Houston by 37% and New York City by 24%. Violent activists are taking over cities across the U.S. Where the total population of these cities only count for less than 8% of America, onlookers might think these events that occur inside of selected cities represent all of us.
Not so!
And their riotous activities do not represent their legal rights as Americans. The US Constitution declares “Congress shall make no law … prohibiting …; the right of the people peaceably to assemble.” Burning down buildings, robbing box stores and small businesses, threats, intimidations and separatist groups setting up false cities using privately owned property are not examples of peaceful protests. The correct term to describe these actions we have been witnessing is criminal activity. The overwhelming majority of America seek to be productive citizens in their communities. We are loving our families and respecting our neighbors. We provide for our children. We continue building our private businesses or being the best employees as possible. The vast majority of Americans are still building productive lives for ourselves and we still support the innocent who live around us. That is who we are as Americans. That is woven in the fabric of our country.
Let us continue to uphold the fundamental principle of forming “a more perfect union” as stated in the Preamble of our Constitution. May God bless your home, and may God bless America!
Dr. Aaron Means is a Stillwater resident and retired military dentist.
