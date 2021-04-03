On April 3, 2018, Gov. Stitt signed HB 2082 into law. The purpose of the bill authored by House Speaker McCall was to align the school district and technology center school district elections with the municipal elections, all these elections being non-partisan as opposed to partisan county, state and national offices.
The primary election, if necessary, would be in February with the general election in April. This appeared to be a logical move to have local, non-partisan elections on the same dates. This grouping also removed any question of partisanship that comes with the other elected offices.
Although this law has only been in effect since November 1, 2018, Senate Pres. Pro Tempore Greg Treat introduced SB 962 in this session with the purpose of moving school board elections to November.
The current process approved in 2018 appears to be working well, Stillwater being an example. The two upcoming April 6 races have more focus than they could possibly have received in the November election, although Treat made no mention of moving municipal elections.
Think about last November – on the ballot were national offices for president, senator and representatives. Then we had state senators and representatives. If the county races had not been decided in August, we would have had a sheriff’s race. We had the judicial retention ballot. We could have had state questions.
Buried in all those ballots would have been school board elections. Voters would have been saying, “Who are these people?”
Why then does Senate Pro Temp Treat want to move school elections – but not municipal elections – to the August/November cycle with the partisan elections?
In a Feb. 25 Tulsa World article, Treat had many reasons. In summary:
1. His constituents don’t know how to contact board members
2. Sometimes constituents don’t receive return phone calls from board members
3. Board members now are not accountable
4. Board elections usually have a low turnout
Treat also said, “We have experienced unparalleled dissatisfaction with school boards.”
Treat certainly brings up a lot of complaints but none of them have anything to do with the election timing.
First – board members are not hiding. Anyone who wants to contact a board member could quickly find that contact information through the local school district office.
Second – board members are always accountable whether 10 people or 10,000 people vote. They are accountable for managing the school district through oversight of the superintendent, for following state statutes, for approving budgets, and, most importantly, working for the best education possible for the students of their districts.
If district residents are unhappy with school board members, those dissatisfied citizens can file for a school board office. Citizens can also form local groups to work for reform. Stillwater had a group a few years ago – Stillwater Deserves Better Schools – that worked for district reform. That group became influential in making Stillwater School District changes. Mitsi Andrews, one of the group’s founders, later became a Stillwater Board member.
Third – Treat certainly knows Oklahoma is in the pandemic’s second year. School boards have been dealing with challenges they never could have dreamed would happen. Of course, parents have been upset. At some point this fall, Stillwater board members were receiving hundreds of e-mails and calls. It might be possible to miss answering a few. One group sued the district over opening the schools.
These board members are volunteers – they do not have a paid staff like Treat to answer mail and calls. Each state senator is allowed to hire his/her own executive assistant who has a base pay of $48,402, a lot more than a starting salary for an Oklahoma teacher and 100% more than the school board member pay. Those assistants should be answering a lot of e-mails and calls.
Spring elections may have a lower turnout, but there will always be a larger turnout for a national election. School board members, however, are not keeping voters from voting. It is not impressive on Treat’s part to essentially claim voters are not capable of making it to the polls more than once a year.
Incredibly, the Tulsa World endorsed Treat’s reasoning in a March 2 editorial that made the same false deductions. Their most inconceivable statement: “Last year, when TPS moved its school board District 5 runoff to June due to the pandemic, it attracted 11,627 voters.” In the earlier February TPS school board primary, only 2,429 voters had shown up.
That June ballot also featured primary races for congressional and state races plus State Question 802 on Medicaid Expansion. The state races and the controversial SQ 802 attracted the voters.
So what could be the actual reason for Treat’s sudden interest in moving an election date that “ain’t broke” due to having been to the repair shop two years ago.
From further research, I found an article by Ray Carter, Director for Oklahoma Council on Public Affair’s Independent Journalism publication. The OCPA, a policy analysis organization, started in 1993. Their website states their goal is to promote principles and policies favoring free enterprise, limited government, individual initiative and personal responsibility.
Stated plainly – The OCPA is a conservative group extremely active in Oklahoma politics.
Every legislative session, OCPA ranks the legislators – as one could imagine, the Democrats do not fare well. For the 2020 Session, Stillwater Rep.Trish Ranson, had the second lowest rating of 4 with Talley a 30, Burns a 33 and Dugger a 57. If one is a Democrat, based upon the OCPA rating, Ranson is doing a good job.
Three Republicans – Dahms, Daniels, and Quinn – rated 100.
Returning to SB 962 – Ray Carter interviewed Treat for the OCPA publication. In the article, Carter mentioned the Oklahoma State School Boards Association issued a “legislative alert: which declared that moving school-board elections to November would “allow party politics to creep into non-partisan races.”
Treat claimed the “current system, which places most school-board elections at odd times of the year, generates very low turnout and few candidates.” Remember this is the system the Republicans introduced and approved two years ago.
Treat then made a revealing statement for perhaps his real reason for wanting this change.
“Treat also noted that research has shown that low-turnout school-board elections empower special-interest groups, particularly unions.”
Carter continued that specific point was raised in a 2015 article by Eitan Hersh, a Yale political science professor, who wrote: Scheduling local elections at odd times appears to be a deliberate strategy aimed at keeping turnout low, which gives more influence to groups like teachers unions that have a direct stake in the outcome.”
“If you suppress voter turnout, you have a great deal of influence on those people who do show up to vote, and the unions – without a doubt – have a vested interest in showing up and turning out their membership,” Treat said.
According to Carter’s article, he also said Oklahoma’s current education status is not acceptable. “I want to disrupt the status quo,” Treat said.
Now the reason is obvious – This bill is not about concern for low voter turnout. Treat is concerned about too many teachers voting and having influence on the outcome. He wants more voters to counteract teachers’ influence.
Back to the OCPA promoting individual initiative – perhaps Treat should be urging voters to have more individual initiative about voting and filing for office instead of being afraid of the influence of teachers.
Treat’s bill may pass in the Republican-controlled House also. In the Senate, every Republican, including Stillwater’s Dugger, voted for it just like they did for the opposite bill two years ago.
This bill is an example of bad legislation that can pass because the Republicans can pass anything they want to pass. They usually vote as a block.
This is what happens when one party has complete control. Bad bills become law because the party in power has no need for compromise. It would be the same if Democrats had absolute power. The saying about absolute power is, indeed, a corrupting influence.
Treat’s bill is also a sad commentary on his view of public education and the teachers and administrators who are vital to its success. Our public schools deserve better from this Republican-controlled Legislature. They are hurting the future of this state through their negative view of public education.
Maybe there will be enough thoughtful House Republicans who realize SB 962 is a bad bill – they should join the House Democrats in keeping the bill from becoming law. The State does not need statutes based on Senate Pres. Pro Temp Treat’s attempts to keep teachers from having influence in their school districts.
Julie Couch is a longtime Stillwater resident.
