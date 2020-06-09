COVID-19 is still here.
In fact, it’s here, in our community, again.
We think it’s appropriate to know that. Even though our state administrators thought it for some reason had to have an emergency declaration to share city-level data, we’re glad we have it back.
It’s just numbers. It’s always just been numbers. No one was ever asking for a person’s name, address, specific medical history. We just wanted those numbers, which isn’t invading anyone’s privacy.
Before the data went dark, Stillwater had 22 total cases, with 22 recoveries. With that, we could surmise that Stillwater had no active cases. There are, of course caveats, because we can’t know all of the cases at a given time in a given place if not everyone is tested. But, at least, we knew what kind of confirmed numbers we had.
Now, because the data is back, we now know that there are 28 total confirmed cases in Stillwater and 23 recoveries. So, that would mean at least five active cases that we know of.
We know at least three OSU athletes tested positive, so that might explain some of the results, or it might not, because we don’t really know which cases get lumped into which city.
But, it also means COVID-19 hasn’t gone away, and it’s still dangerous. It’s not as dangerous for young people, but very dangerous to vulnerable people.
And, if you think the fact that people were protesting in large gatherings means there is some kind of double standard, then you haven’t been watching the protests.
The majority of those people are wearing face coverings. Not sure we can say the same about our own local grocery shoppers, or most of the people out and about it public.
COVID-19 might not be a major problem for most of us, but we can still protect those we care about.
