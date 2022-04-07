The Russian Special Military Action in Ukraine appears to have been intended as a quick decapitation. Airborne and mechanized troops, along with mercenary infiltrators were to penetrate Kyiv, kill or imprison the Ukraine government, replace it with a Russian backed regime. It would be over in hours. To everyone’s surprise the Ukraine military stopped the Russians and pushed them back.
Now the Russian military seems to be using continued bombing, heavy artillery, rocket fire, and missiles – cruise, naval, ballistic, and hypersonic – to destroy Ukraine’s cities and terrorizes the population. The result is no significant military gain for Russia. Instead, huge property loss accompanied by militarily pointless civilian casualties. Tens of millions of Ukrainians are fleeing the bombing, shelling, missile strikes and apparent Russian death squads. NATO is providing Ukraine with effective weapons; more are on the way, massive humanitarian aid as well.
Seemingly the Russian plan failed. Kyiv seems safe. The new Russian plan seems to be to expand their holdings in the Crimea and Donbas. The Ukrainian city of Mariupol, about halfway between Russian controlled Crimea and Donbas, stands in the way. So far, the Ukrainians still hold parts of Mariupol. The Russian military has destroyed the city. Like Stalingrad or Berlin, the fierce fighting is amidst ruins and terror-stricken civilians.
Let’s lookahead a few years. Ukraine may have a Russian sponsored government under military occupation; Ukraine may have its own pro-West government within its internationally recognized borders; or Ukraine may be partitioned, the east and south under Russian occupation. Then what?
If they can get away with it, Russia will demand Ukrainian reparations. Finland fought off two Russian invasions. They managed to stay independent but lost significant territory and were forced to pay stiff reparations. The Russians had to have compensation for their invasion expenses. The Finns also had to rebuild, on their own dime, Russian inflicted damage. The Russians stripped clean all the European lands they occupied after WWII.
If Russia manages to install its own Ukraine government in a Russian occupied nation, we can expect no Russian aid. Rather, Ukraine will collect heavy reparations. But if all or part of Ukraine remains outside Russian occupation – then what?
What will it cost to rebuild Mariupol from the ground up? Repair and rebuild all Russia destroyed throughout Ukraine? Compensate people for their losses? The cost of housing, feeding, providing care for tens of millions of refugees? Will NATO taxpayers, along with those in Japan, Australia, and New Zealand foot the bill? Help pay any reparations Russia will demand? That is an interesting question, isn’t it?
I have seen no discussion along these lines. So let’s start one. The Allies have imposed massive sanctions on Russia. I am told the sanctions are hurting Russia. Let’s not forget Belarus is part of the invasion. Troops poured into Ukraine from there, air strikes originated in Belarus fields, missiles launched from Belarus. Russia, now short of soldiers, seems to be drawing in Syrian volunteers and mercenaries from the Wagner Group. There must be considerable pressure on Belarus to deploy its own military into Ukraine.
To my knowledge sanctioning nations are not actually extracting money from Russia and Belarus
It seems appropriate to start a Fund for Ukraine by seizing every asset of the Russian and Belarus states and their citizens Ukraine’s friends can get their hands on. It would not be enough, of course. What next? How about a tax on any transaction between Russia-Belarus and the rest of the world? The tax would last until Russia-Belarus had fully compensated Ukraine and Ukraine’s friends. The weapons NATO supplies Ukraine did not grow on trees. Supporting 10 million displaced people must cost something. Could the Baltic and Black Sea be blockaded until Russia and Belarus started paying? Could Kaliningrad be cut off from Russia – peacefully, of course? Or, perhaps Poland could provide a corridor by which Ukrainian troops could get to Kaliningrad and deal with its Russian garrison. After WWI France occupied Germany’s Ruhr industrial area to enforce reparations. After WWII the Soviets kept troops in Finland until after the Finns paid. Or should Ukraine’s friends let bygones be bygones, let Russia and Belarus off the hook while their own taxpayers foot the bill?
I can, in my mind, hear other voices. “It’s Putin, not the Russian people, they are also victims, they are poor, our sanctions made their economy a shambles. Our taxpayers need to help them, too.” Hmmm.
Bob Darcy is a retired OSU Political Science and Statistics professor.
