The highly respected periodical, Nature Magazine, advised that the genome sequence analysis of SARS-CoV-2 and prior related viruses showed no evidence of it being made by humanity in a petri dish or by any formal engineering or blatant creation. Period.
Creation is a finite art, though it is done by a simple natural sequence and forms chemically through DNA and by other added processes, be they heat, combustion, or simple reaction to an introduced catalyst.
Any strain of illness may interact in a different manner with whatever host it joins. It may be unable to properly bond to an entity or it could result in a full range explosion within the host. It all depends upon the availability of what it requires to proliferate, and that is generally due to a weakness within the structure.
Over the past several decades, our indifference to the constant flow of “medicine” within our bodies for what minor illness might afflict us, has created a fight or flight mode for disease. Mutations then tend to occur, as the disease is also a living organism, and it wishes to survive just as much as its host.
Superbugs were created by our own motives to quell the affects of any and all illness that we tend to be afflicted with.
Influenza and plagues since the dawn of time, even before they were called specific maladies have only become stronger and longer lasting. Humans and animals have lived together since the fateful day that we were all created by chemical reaction, and have been close together during both health and wellness. It only made sense that eventually zoonoses and spillovers would be inevitable.
The operative words are that natural selection functions in all life forms, as we all wish to live and prosper.
Over the past half century, general trends show that the earth has been warming. When the ozone layer was breached, it generated heat in the stratosphere both by the absorption of upwelling infrared radiation from the lower atmosphere and by absorbing the ultraviolet radiation given by our sun. It is a given that the air surrounding us and its ozone levels build and climate change becomes a reality after this heat has been increasing for decades. Therefore, the more that it warms in the summer, the gaseous ozone increases because it is a pollutant that forms from organic compounds and nitrogen oxides.
Since we have added excess heat to the equation with pollutants, the floodgates are wide open for pathogens to enter our unsuspecting world. The bubonic plague made its entry, along with hoof-and-mouth-disease, eventually giving us SARS from civets and MERS from camels. When SARS jumped from coronavirus, bats were then suspected as the intermediary that caused the zoonotic transmission link to humanity. Oddly enough, bats do everything possible to keep away from humanity: it is us that seeks out animals not part of our species.
So, when there are people less fortunate than us that sell animals at wet markets, these animals that are diseased or disease free may eventually all become ill due to exposure. Eventually, someone eats these animals and comes down with a malady that they cannot control by conventional means. These individuals then seek help from other sources and the pathogen tends to irrupt quickly with every contact our ailing person makes.
Eventually, a swab or a blood test is done, and this unknown illness makes its way into a lab where it could become innocently released by unknown means.
So, there we have it. That’s how easy it is to create a catastrophe that nobody dreamed would become a pandemic. This is not the first, and there may be additional outbreaks from such a scenario. So what happens when more animals are discovered that might be minding their own business, and a human wishes to traffic these animals at another wet market or sells them illegally to a buyer who then takes them home and finds out that they are very sick in 48 hours?
This is not the first sign in our history, some diseases already previously mentioned within this article. We, as humans, have been spreading across the globe into places that can easily be filled with pathogens, like swampland, jungles, agricultural fields, grasslands, former radioactive grounds, or old garbage dumps.
This planet is so connected with very little space in between us all and there is degradation of habitat. Animals are interacting now that were never near each other before. Know what kind of impact is being made prior to habitat destruction before the final steps are taken to change it, especially during times of excess rain, rising oceans, and melting ice.
What have we done?
