At Meridian, our mission is to educate, enrich lives and secure economic futures. At times like this, our mission has never been more important in serving you. The relationships we have built with you – our students and the business and industry clients we serve – and your success means the most.
While we are not able to have students and clients on campus, we are still delivering education and training to our district. We are also working to develop remote delivery of the many personal and professional short courses and trainings we offer. Like many of you, we’re learning what that looks like, and our team is working to develop innovative solutions.
This week, the state Board of Education voted that Oklahoma students not return to the classroom for the remainder of the current school year as our state continues to fight the spread of COVID-19.
The health of our Meridian family is our greatest priority. Meridian is implementing a continuous learning plan that allows full-time students to complete the school year at home. This will affect the way in which Meridian helps our students complete their graduation requirements and finish the programs they are counting on for licensure and certification. State education and health officials believe this move will help our state fight the spread of COVID-19.
We want students to have opportunities to continue to learn and grow academically, especially with family support. Because we are unable to safely gather together, curriculum will primarily be delivered and communicated to students from their instructor.
For students, it likely will be sad and disappointing to learn that school as they know it will not resume this year. For our seniors and their parents, we know it is an especially difficult time. We will do everything possible to ensure your efforts are recognized and celebrated in a special way.
We have posted numerous resources on our website, as well as answers to frequently asked questions. You can find these details and more by visiting meridiantech.edu/info. We also want to hear from you. Please contact us at info@meridiantech.edu or leave a message at 405.377.3333.
This is an unprecedented situation, and it has required an unprecedented response. Meridian is a community that comes together in challenging times, and we know this experience will be no different.
We’re here for you. Let us know how we can help.
Dr. Douglas Major is Superintendent/CEO of Meridian Technology Center, which serves residents from the Agra, Carney, Glencoe, Guthrie, Morrison, Mulhall-Orlando, Pawnee, Perkins-Tryon, Perry and Stillwater school districts. More information on Meridian can be found at meridiantech.edu
