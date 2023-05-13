May 17-19, OSU will host its 38th annual Summer Games, the 53rd anniversary of the Summer Games in Oklahoma. It’s the largest Special Olympics Summer Games in the entire country.
I know many of you may even help out as volunteers for this event – one year, I was even recruited to help direct traffic. Who knew that military police training from my younger years would come in so handy?
Among the thousands of Special Olympic athletes and family members who’ll be attending this years’ games at OSU will be Roxanne Blystone, an executive assistant to one of my fellow members, Senator Lonnie Paxton, of Tuttle. Roxanne’s daughter, Amber, has been competing with Special Olympics since she was just eight. It’s enriched Amber’s life, and the lives of her family as well. Their experience goes to the heart of why Special Olympics is so important, and how greatly appreciated these events are for Oklahomans in every part of our state.
Roxanne was happy to share what this event means to her, her daughter Amber, and so many other Oklahoma families. She said when they first started with Special Olympics, she loved that it gave Amber the experience of playing and competing in sports – experiences she probably wouldn’t have had otherwise. It’s definitely enriched their lives.
“It’s something Amber looks forward to every year,” Roxanne said. “She gets so excited, and she’s made friends. For me, it makes my heart happy to see a special needs child participate in these activities. I have a feeling of pride for her, and I’m happy seeing her so excited and happy. Getting to support her, yell for her and share in her excitement and happiness just fills our hearts.”
Roxanne said she has a granddaughter who is now getting involved as a volunteer who partners up with some of the kids for events. She also has a message for all the volunteers who make the Summer Games at OSU possible.
“Thank you, thank you, thank you. Thank you for giving your time and supporting these athletes. Thank you from the bottom of a mom’s heart.”
I just want to remind everyone who participates, from our administration, faculty and students to volunteers from throughout the state who come to OSU to help, and to those who make donations to help support this and other wonderful events for our Special Olympic athletes. What you are doing matters. You are showing love and support that means the world to the athletes and their families. It’s the Oklahoma Standard at its best, and it makes our entire state better for your service and dedication. So from the bottom of this senator’s heart, thank you, thank you, thank you.
I appreciate the privilege of being your voice at the state Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
