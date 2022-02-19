My wife, Ann, and I have been involved with OSU for years with their international students. We’ve hosted cook-outs and arranged for trips around the state to see historic sites and museums so they get to know something about our state while they’re here working on their degrees. One of the favorite places for many of these students is the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve near Pawhuska. It’s a privilege to be able to share these things with students who have traveled thousands of miles to study here in Oklahoma.
I think the presence of international students enriches everyone; the American students here on campus, the faculty, and those of us who pitch in to help as we can. Ann and I have met some remarkable students through the years, including a young woman named Jooyoung Kwak, from Seoul, South Korea.
Jooyoung came to Stillwater several years ago, first earning a bachelor’s degree in education with a minor in education psychology, and then a master’s in educational leadership studies with a focus on international education.
It’s been a joy to watch her academic and professional growth. Jooyoung is someone I’d call a natural people-person. She just has a knack for connecting with a wide variety of students, faculty and administrators. Jooyoung also has an attitude that I see mirrors a trait a lot of Oklahomans have – a determined “let’s get this done” approach to everything she takes on. In addition to her studies, she’s been active in the community and her church.
To us, she always fit right in here – I’d say she agrees. For about a decade, she’s been working toward getting her American citizenship. It hasn’t always been easy. The legal path to citizenship is a difficult process, but worth the effort to Jooyoung. We worked with Oklahoma’s congressional delegation to assist her along the way, and finally, this past Valentines Day, she became an American citizen. Jooyoung has a husband who is an attorney in South Korea, and now the next step is for him to join her here where she is now working at OSU.
Whatever you may think of the current divisions and strife in this country, remember this – America is still a beacon of hope, freedom and opportunity to the world. We have so much to be thankful for. I’m grateful to OSU for the opportunity it is providing to students from right here in Oklahoma, across the U.S. and around the world.
Ann and I are very proud of Jooyoung for all she has accomplished and all she has already given back to her school, community and to this state. We expect great things from her. Congratulations, Jooyoung!
