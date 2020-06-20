My name is Dustin Reavis and I have been serving in the seat for Ward 4 for Stillwater Public Schools Board of Education for the past 15 months. In that time, I have been focused on the enrichment of both the educational experience of our children in Stillwater Public Schools, and the careers of our educators. I am a parent of a current student and future students of SPS, a listener to educators working for SPS, and a problem solver. I recognize that teachers and administrators are experts in their crafts. And that when going about the business of problem-solving, you should start with listening to your experts. I want to support policies and initiatives that empower teachers to apply their expertise, and enable site administrators to provide the environments that foster the implementation of that expertise. I embrace studying issues and applying solutions that are not only based on expertise but also open-mindedness, level-headed thinking, and common sense.
Having a background in IT as a software engineer, I am recognizing how the modern classroom is changing with the introduction of increased digital learning, both inside and outside of the classroom.
This is known as Blended Learning. There are new technologies and software solutions being implemented in the modern classroom to aid in the education of our kids, and it is critical to understand as both a parent and a teacher how to best leverage these digital solutions to the educational benefit of our students. Being a parent of a current student in SPS puts me squarely in the realm of truly understanding how to manage and maximize the benefit of the digital education of our kids, while not allowing it to indiscriminately manage us. Each child is unique in their learning and while computer-based education has many benefits for every student, we have to understand how the classroom structure may need to change to actually enable those benefits, and avoid overly complicating the entire classroom experience, thus creating an overwhelming situation for teachers and students alike. This is particularly important now with the current health threat of COVID-19 possibly requiring the use of Blended Learning in the near future.
SPS has a stated goal to be perceived as an elite school district. One that not merely keeps pace with peer school districts, but sets the standard at both the state and national level. Improving the diversity of our teachers and administrators is critical to realizing that goal. SPS will become an even healthier, enthusiastic, and thriving district when our students see more of themselves in the educators in their daily lives. Additionally, I am interested in exploring the possibility of making SPS an International Baccalaureate school district. An IB school district provides an option for students to choose a high-level, challenging, and globally-oriented education path. Graduates of an IB or similar program are highly regarded and have many post-secondary education opportunities. It is also an attractive option for teachers and administrators and would add significantly to SPS’s desirability as a place to work.
Part of being an elite school district includes setting a tone for the district going forward that values the expertise of educators and administrators, the academic success and mental and emotional health of students, budgetary responsibility and stability, and transparency across the district.
But one of the most important things we can do to enhance SPS for everyone is improve teacher retention. One way to do this is by continuing to focus on lowering class sizes. Another is by promoting and embracing a culture of healthy work-life balance for our teachers and administrators, for they have families of their own. A healthy and balanced school district is an enjoyable place to work and is a cherished part of our Stillwater community.
I would greatly appreciate your vote on June 30 to continue to represent Ward 4 for the next 4 years.
