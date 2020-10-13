Following are a few comments from Oklahoma State’s Facebook post about wishing people Happy Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
“I’m a member of the Choctaw nation. I’m offended being called an indigenous person. I’m an American Indian & proud of it. Today is Columbus Day not indigenous peoples day.”
Actually, in Oklahoma, it’s both. The bill was signed into law last year, as Native American Day and Columbus Day on the second Monday in October. Some cities in Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State University, had already determined that this day would be Indigenous’ Peoples Day.
“My family has members on Choctaw rolls, and yet I celebrate Columbus Day.”
You’re allowed to do that.
“Columbus was a brave , courageous and dedicated explorer. Honoring him is a National Holiday. I’m embarrassed you would get sucked into this stupid PC craze. Don’t ask me for donations any more.”
Even an abbreviated search of Christopher Columbus would provide history lessons that teach us Columbus took natives captive and led to the almost eradication of an entire population of indigenous people.
Someone is going to have to explain to us how celebrating the original people of this state and this country is somehow bowing to political correctness.
As we see it, Indigenous Peoples’ Day, or Native American Day, was pretty much overdue.
A handful of people out there treat Columbus Day as a special day, but for most of us it was just another holiday. Its replacement, or having to share the day with a people and culture that deserve celebration doesn’t actually harm anyone. So, who’s being sensitive?
