The Stillwater Board of Education has made a solid choice in selecting Stillwater High School Principal Uwe Gordon as the district’s next superintendent. He began receiving a warm welcome from parents, students – current and former – and staff as soon as the board’s decision was announced.
BOE President Tim Riley told the News Press that Gordon was chosen from a field of a dozen applicants because he was someone who could bring people together.
It’s been a tough couple of years as district personnel and leadership navigated a pandemic, distance learning, two lawsuits, the sudden departure of the former superintendent and controversy over student bathrooms that led to heated comments at board meetings and prompted new state legislation, as well as another lawsuit.
When the board launched its candidate search, the Oklahoma State School Boards Association held a series of meetings to gather input from the community about what it wanted in a superintendent.
Riley said the major factors that made it clear Gordon was the right person for the job were his knowledge of the community, connection to the community and his demonstrated commitment to students.
Gordon has deep ties to Stillwater, having earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Oklahoma State University and started his career as a social studies teacher at Stillwater Junior High.
He’s a veteran administrator who was promoted to assistant principal at SJH and served in that role for six years before leaving the district to become the principal at Yale High School. He later took a job as principal at Hennessey High School.
He also has experience as a district superintendent, holding that position in Hennessey for three years before returning to Stillwater and becoming principal at SHS.
He’s served as SPS principal for the past 16 years, where he’s known among students as a compassionate presence who greets them with a smile as they start their day.
Congratulations, Mr. Gordon. We’re pleased for the district and wish you much success in your new role.
We also want to recognize Interim Superintendent Gay Washington, who tries to retire, but the district just keeps pulling her back in.
She served SPS and its students well for 30 years as a teacher and administrator, including a previous stint as interim superintendent, before retiring in 2017. But when they needed her again, she came back to finish out the school year and provide her own student-centered style of leadership.
Thank you Dr. Washington, for everything you’ve done for Stillwater and its children.
Here’s to a new beginning at Stillwater Public Schools that we hope will bring much success.
