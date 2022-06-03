Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.