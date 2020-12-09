What can America expect under a President Joe Biden administration? Will he roll back many of the Trump administration’s policies? Will Biden forge policy in line with the U.S. Constitution? Here are six policy changes Biden will make in his first 100 days:
First, a Biden administration will push state and local governments to ‘lock down’ to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Trump administration recognized the U.S. Constitution didn’t grant authority for government to close businesses and churches, mandate the wearing of masks, and regulate the number of people who can gather. Trump’s laissez-faire approach to government is a far different one than Biden’s state socialism. That will be very apparent in their differing approaches to the pandemic.
Second, a Biden administration will raise taxes. He has stated emphatically the Trump tax cuts would go away. Those increases will be on everyone, not just the wealthy. It may be difficult for him to accomplish it if the U.S. Senate remains in GOP hands (which it appears will be the case), but rest assured he is committed to doing it. He plans to eliminate deductible traditional contributions to 401Ks and IRA and instead provide a tax credit for each dollar contributed. That will negatively impact virtually every American.
Third, a Biden administration will fundamentally change Trump’s environmental policy. Expect the US to rejoin the 2015 Paris climate agreement. The regulations on fossil fuels will be ramped up and tax dollars will be spent on renewable energy initiatives. The price of gasoline and heating fuel will go up because of the regulations. Jobs in the energy sector will be reduced.
Fourth, a Biden administration will push increased regulation of firearms. He has stated he wants to expand the National Firearms Act which imposes a $200 tax on the registration of each weapon. His website says he believes that gun violence is a ‘public health epidemic.’ He wants to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. He considers the National Rifle Association (NRA) an enemy and states on his website he will ‘take them on.’
Fifth, a Biden administration will change Trump’s immigration policy. A likely first step will be termination of the ‘Remain in Mexico,’ program. That forces immigrations to present their asylum case in Mexico, not the U.S. He has said he will stop work on Trump’s wall. He has said he would present within the first 100 days a plan to make 11 million illegal immigrates a ‘pathway to citizenship.’
Sixth, a Biden administration will change Trump’s foreign policy. Biden plans to roll back to the Obama administration foreign policy strategy. That policy included a secret airlift of $400 million in various currencies being flown to Iran for the release of four American. U.S. taxpayers paid $1.7 billion total to Iran in an agreement negotiated by former Secretary of State John Kerry to resolve a decades old depute over an arms deal. Trump’s ‘America First,’ policy will be jettisoned for a globalist blueprint.
A Biden administration will move America to the left- toward socialism. It will work to redistribute wealth, regulate carbon emissions, register weapons, and open the borders. It will be a far different approach to governing than the past four years. Biden’s policies will be divisive, polarizing, and will further divide America. Biden’s call for unity is disingenuous, duplicitous, and insincere. Expect the next four years to be America’s most challenging and inharmonious, because of policy, not personality.
Steve Fair is Chairman of the 4th district of the Oklahoma Republican Party. He can be reached by email at okgop@aol.com.
