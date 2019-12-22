Congress has long been a revered institution within the federal government. Enacting historic programs benefitting America’s farmers and rural families to passing sweeping reforms that enabled growth and prosperity for all Americans, Congress has a storied past for its work providing for the American people.
Unfortunately, the business accomplished by the Democratic leadership in the 116th Congress pales in comparison to other congressional sessions.
To their credit the Democratic Party was working this congress to deliver their number one priority. Unfortunately for the American people that wasn’t criminal justice reform, infrastructure, or immigration reform – it was impeaching President Trump.
Instead of acknowledging and addressing the humanitarian and security crisis at the Southern border, or fixing our nation’s roads and bridges, or passing policies further expanding on America’s current economic growth, House Democrats have pushed aside and stalled bipartisan legislation that puts the People’s priorities first.
Even though the cards were stacked against legislation like United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) or the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), we were able to get them to the finish line.
The USMCA, passed by a vote of 385-41, will modernize our trade relationship with our North American neighbors while boosting America’s economic growth and providing for an increase in global market access.
The NDAA, championed by Oklahoma’s very own Sen. Jim Inhofe, passed the U.S. House by a vote of 377-48 and provides for the safety of our men and women in uniform and further strengthens our nation’s security.
But both of those well supported bills weren’t given floor time by Democratic leadership until the very last moments of this calendar year. These examples are clear, when faced with the opportunity, Congress can deliver bipartisan legislation for the American people but not if Democratic leadership keeps holding it up for political gain.
It’s time for Congress to live up to its storied past.
Americans deserve more from those they lend their voices to in Congress. Americans deserve a Congress who can fill the shoes of the institution’s giants that came before them. Americans deserve a Congress willing to put partisanship aside and regularly pass meaningful, bipartisan legislation.
U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas has served the 3rd District of Oklahoma since 2003.
