Everything is racist these days. If you are for one political affiliation, the other side is racist. If you can’t stand music generated by persons of a certain color, it isn’t that you don’t like the music, it’s because you are racist.
If you own a white dog or a black dog, you are racist. Okay, that is being facetious and there is nothing funny about racism. But here’s a new one brought out by an article in this month’s NRA First Freedom magazine:
Gun control is racism. And there is nothing in that meant to be facetious. It is factual.
Not only is gun control racism, it is also discriminatory, and these two terms are not necessarily one and the same.
For example, you can be poor and white and gun control laws discriminate against you by making a firearm or a permit too costly to own. The same thing is true if you happen to be black, but also poor.
The difference is, of course, that laws can be manipulated to deprive you of your constitutional rights because you are a minority. This circumstance is much harder to prove, or it would already have been to the Supreme Court.
So, as contributing writer Suzanne Edward points out in her article, “Gun Control Discriminates Against the Poor,” gun control efforts reach limits tantamount to racism. Not so in the old days, when it was blatant.
After the Civil War ended in 1865, “Black Codes,” were established in southern states to prevent Black people from owning firearms. One way this was accomplished was with laws targeting inexpensive handguns.
Walker Colts and Navy Colts, both fine handguns but quite expensive for the day, were the only ones legal to own. Newspapers in Mississippi in 1866 boasted of groups confiscating weapons from, “Freedmen,” according to Edward.
Oh, that couldn’t happen today, could it? Perhaps not the confiscations as yet, but certainly the discrimination based on the cost of being able to protect one’s self and family with a firearm – legally.
Case in point: until recently, the cost of obtaining a concealed carry permit in Indiana was fifty dollars. But step across the state line into Illinois, and the same right costs a whopping $400! And that is without the gun.
John Lott, president of the Crime Prevention Research Center, notes that 20.3 percent of Indiana adults hold a CCW license, as opposed to 3.3 percent in Illinois. I’m betting the 3.3 percent are not poor black people living in crime ridden areas.
Every Monday we get a fresh report on how many shootings occurred in Chicago the previous weekend. Politicos’ answer to the problem? More gun control.
So what can a poor working man or single mom do to protect their loved ones as they venture out into Chicago’s killing zones? You guessed it: carry an illegal firearm and hope for the best.
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
