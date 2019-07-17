I almost gave up on this topic as a column subject for several reasons. First, it is a morbid topic. Not many of us in a “civilized” society feel comfortable discussing how to “stop” another human being.
However, please note that I said, “stop,” not kill. Most of us live our lives hoping we never have a physical altercation of any type with another person. But sometimes it is forced upon us. If that happens, we hope we can do whatever we must to protect ourselves or others.
Too often, the need to remain alive and unhurt boils down to the use of deadly force, ie., a firearm. That established, we still fervently hope we never have to take the life of another human. But an attacker must be stopped.
To make a distinction: the hunter wants a firearm to bring instant death to the game he or she is after. A gun owner using a firearm for self protection has but one objective: to STOP the opposing force, be it man or beast.
Another reason I nearly skipped the subject of stopping power for a column topic is that there is just too durn much information available. This is especially true when weighing the merits of handguns for protection.
I carry a .380 for my personal protection. My retired policeman brother’s opinion: “You’re just gonna tick’em off.” Granted, many are the instances when a handgun failed to stop a drugged or crazed attacker.
Oh, they may have died from wounds inflicted, but not before wreaking havoc. However, statistics show that to be true whether the calibers were large or small.
So, what is adequate stopping power?
One individual spent 10 years and studied some 1,700 shooting incidents only to find out that .380, .38, and .45 calibers tallied the same efficiency in actual stopping of attackers!
The mighty .44 Magnum didn’t fare so well, probably due to there being far less incidences with the big bores. Another study showed that – alcohol, drug and mental instability aside – just getting shot by much of anything was enough to discourage further attack.
As I said, there is too much opinion and far too many complicated studies to encapsulate in one column. So, let’s step back and do our own observation.
First of all, it is logical that if one must stop a life and death situation, one must have a gun. Any gun.
Secondly, shot placement skill is mandatory. This means range practice and familiarity with one’s firearm. One must deal with the unpleasant idea that they aim for, “center mass,” not for an arm or leg.
Also, consider the shotgun for home protection. In the large study cited above, the twelve gauge with OO buckshot was 86 percent more effective in stopping perpetrators than all of the handguns.
One last point – more attackers have been stopped by the mere sight of a firearm than all of the shootings combined!
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
