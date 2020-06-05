A “tipping point” is defined as the critical moment an idea, movement, or social behavior exceeds its limits causing a potentially hazardous outpour, which expands in the blink of an eye.
It’s safe to say that America has reached its tipping point.
The death of George Floyd was a heart-breaking, emotional sight to see. I can’t say it wasn’t as disheartening as the videos that circulate the internet daily. I feel like every other day, before Floyd died, I would come across a video of a black man being subject to police brutality.
As casual as the videos became over the years since Trayvon Martin’s death in 2012, seeing videos of people being detained because of their skin color is subconsciously traumatizing to anyone with a darker skin complexion.
“Black Lives Matter” is not a trendy movement, it’s an outcry from African American citizens, who are afraid, exhausted and terrified for their lives on a daily basis.
The ongoing protests are no longer just about George Floyd, and I don’t believe they ever were. The protests are more about the lives that were taken before George Floyd, even the ones who got little to no publicity such as uncles, nephews, cousins and brothers.
I was talking to a black girl I’d never met three days after the first protests in Floyd’s honor occurred. She expressed to me the hurt and anger she had toward police men because they took the life of her uncle into their very own hands. He had a family, a job, and life outside of the altercation that ultimately ended his life. She cried hot tears as she exclaimed how afraid she was of the police in general.
As she cried, I sat and thought I heard that story many times before, and it was always from an individual whose skin complexion mirrored my own. I have never heard a white person say they lost a loved one to police brutality. I’ve never even heard a white friend share they were nervous after getting pulled over.
These are examples of the systematic racism in our country. The problem is deeply rooted in our history, but I believe this will be the generation that takes a step forward in re-engineering the silent race war that exists today.
Many white people have reached out to me asking how they can be an ally to the black community. First, acknowledge the privilege that you have.
Note that white privilege is not entitling anyone to being a racist. Privilege, which comes with comfort and respect, is something that every white person in America lives with whether they want to proclaim it or not. The best thing any white individual could do is use their white privilege to aid the black community.
This is important now, but it’ll be most important when the world forgets about the hashtags and names. It’s up to us, the citizens, to determine what is right and what is wrong.
As of now, if you see a black man being racially profiled, speak up. If that doesn’t work, we’ve learned that the power of video is vital in the social media culture.
Support your local black businesses. Stand up for your black friends behind closed doors where no black people stand.
The key to being a successful ally is living the truth of one. If you go behind closed doors and refer to any black person as anything other than their legal name you are the problem. It starts within.
This is just the start, it’s up to us to push in the right direction.
George Floyd’s death has opened the door for conversations amongst races. These conversations are crucial for white people to learn how to be a proactive ally to the black community.
I personally have already experienced a tough conversation with an individual I thought I knew everything about, but it turns out I knew nothing.
I advise everyone to have an honest and open conversation with someone who has a radically different point of view than you. It is tough, but you can learn so much about that person and even more so yourself. Why do you obtain certain beliefs? Why are you so passionate about particular subjects? Through open conversation there is understanding on both ends. This is the pivotal starting point to addressing racism in America.
Destinee Adams is a student at Oklahoma State University and summer journalism intern at the Stillwater News Press.
