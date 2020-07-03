Rodney Cox, a principal for Oklahoma City public schools and a newly nominated member to the Oklahoma City Law Enforcement Task Force, traveled to the postponed Juneteenth March for Black Lives. I’ve seen him give speeches before at multiple protests throughout the city this summer. Although we had a lineup of speakers, if you know anything about Cox, it’s that when he shows up to your event you ask him to speak, so I did.
When I asked him, he stared at the crowd of people sitting laid back, spread out across Library Lawn and he asked me, “Who told them to spread out like that?”
Confused, I answered, “I think they did that by themselves.” He laughed then warned me and said, “They look too comfortable. If I speak I’m going to make them get up. I’m going to make them get uncomfortable.”
I laughed nervously, because I was concerned if people felt uncomfortable they would leave the event. Sheri Dickerson, the Director of Black Lives Matter OKC, stood beside us shaking her head urging him not to do that.
He looked at us both and said, “If they’re not willing to get COVID for me, they’re not willing to die for me. Am I not worth dying for?”
Dickerson and I stood stunned.
Since Saturday, that conversation has continuously played inside my head, because Cox challenged my honest intentions.
Why was I worried about the comfort of the crowd when the subject of the event was based on the discomfort of Black people? Why was I concerned with making people feel uncomfortable for 5 minutes when George Floyd cried in agony for his life for 8 minutes and 46 seconds straight?
My intentions were not to throw a great comfortable event. My intentions were to spread awareness about the racial injustices within the country and at my very own university. With that comes uncomfortable situations and conversations.
Change doesn’t happen inside the perimeters of my comfort zone, change happens exactly outside it. I realized I had to decide what I was truly advocating for. I am not advocating to make anyone feel comfortable or dilute my truth and feelings upon the subjects of police brutality, systemic racism and Black Lives Matter. I am advocating to share my experiences and shed a light on the truth of Black people in America.
I had to affirm that I am an advocate for the voiceless and speak for the oppressed with the knowledge I have and the knowledge I will continue to seek.
These duties don’t come with being comfortable, and I don’t intend to be as long as Breonna Taylor’s murderers are walking free, Julius Jones remains on death row instead of being home, and the Oklahoma trooper, Caleb Cole, who shot Robert Harris June 25 receives more than administrative leave. They, along with the hangings across the nation and continuous dehumanization of Black people, they are not comfortable, their families are not comfortable, so who am I to be?
People like Cox are a reminder to repeatedly reevaluate your intentions when advocating for change, and to answer his question, yes Cox, you are worth dying for.
Destinee Adams is a student at Oklahoma State University and summer journalism intern at the Stillwater News Press.
