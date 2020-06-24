To most people, it might not seem like an oddity. They don’t look at the color of my skin and assume my background makes studying journalism sort of a sin.
But that’s the point.
I grew up in America, I spent almost my entire life here. I consider myself more American than Indian, yet those deeply-rooted cultural tendencies still haunt me – something just about every immigrant’s kid can relate to.
Growing up, you’re taught that studying engineering, medicine, pharmacy, etc. are the only “real careers.” You’re told that anything else is “just a hobby.”
It’s nurtured so deeply that you don’t just know it, you feel it.
You don’t wake up one day, think you want to be a musician but choose not to because of social pressure. You never consider it because it doesn’t feel natural to you. Not even in a malicious way, it’s just not something you consider.
When you’re deciding on a major, you only consciously look at the aforementioned “stable” majors.
Almost every one of my friends is studying/studied engineering, computer science, medicine or another high-paying major.
That’s just the norm. I mean, there was a point in life where studying business was taboo for Indian parents.
But you know what? I get it, I really do.
Most of our parents came to America decades ago – many with little money to their name. And for Indian people, family values have always been extremely important.
So when they came to America, the goal wasn’t just to establish a better life for themselves, it was to ensure their kids would be better off.
For many immigrants, they’ve traveled thousands of miles away to an unknown land (America) to dive into a different life.
In the beginning of the journey, they drive old cars, they’re forced to live with relatives. It’s not quite the “American Dream,” but it’s a chance at a better life. And one that eventually comes to fruition.
But to get to that point, our parents had to carry the huge mental burden of keeping their jobs, which was the one thing that’s keeping them in this country while they’re on a visa.
That’s the struggle they went through. And so, the mentality of hard work and financial security are put above all else. Objectively, education should be No. 1, but for many Asians, it’s preached as the only thing in life.
Which is a lot of pressure. But immigrant parents don’t want their kids to go through the same struggles they had to.
Which is the exact mentality I grew up with. When college was nearing and I was picking a major, I quickly settled on studying civil engineering.
Ironically enough, my father thought even that was veering toward being “not stable enough.” But again, I get it. I understand.
Three years into studying that dreadful major at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, I finally had enough. I decided I wanted to study sports journalism.
But it’s not as simple as that. No way it was going to be.
While my father is far more progressive than usual Indian parents and appreciates kids branching out to study “untypical” majors, this one was different.
He couldn’t fathom his own kid – whom he had worked tirelessly to set up for success – jump ship for an unstable major in sports journalism.
How could he?
It’s not like we knew anyone who had a similar path. It’s not like this followed the magical blueprint to success. It’s not like there was any evidence that this path guaranteed a lucrative lifestyle.
But it’s not like I didn’t expect that response.
To make a long story short, it took a while, but through numerous accolades, a much better GPA and a strong work ethic, I was able to finally pacify my family’s concerns – to some degree.
A lot of that is because I’m able to put my accolades on a table and show some sort of tangible product.
One year into journalism school, I’ve been named the sports editor for OSU’s student newspaper and rewarded with a ninth-place finish for a Hearst award.
I’m so grateful that I could achieve all that in such a short span, but is it fair that I need to do that much to feel like I’m not failing?
There’s a delicate balance between passion and financial security. Some people value one side more than the other.
And that’s OK. There’s nothing wrong with choosing a path for a stable financial life over doing something because you love it or vice versa.
But kids need to be given that freedom to choose what they want to do while also understanding the struggles, hard work and competition that majors like this are composed of.
Because there’s always going to be something of a worry in a volatile career path like this. But growing up in an Asian household, with almost all of my friends on a path to six-figure jobs, the worries scream even louder for me.
Am I going to make it? Will I have enough money? What if this career doesn’t work out?
But those questions don’t stem from a fear of being unemployed, they stem from the social pressure of being looked down upon for not caving to the norm.
That’s the ugly truth.
Like I said, I get it. I understand the necessity for financial security. I could be an average or below-average engineer and still make six figures or come close to it. I could be an excellent journalist and still be furloughed tomorrow.
Part of being a journalist has taught me how important it is to understand the world. Whether things are right or wrong, moral or immoral, legal or illegal, I need to understand why people do things.
And I get this: my background, my upbringing, it’s instilled these fears of failure in me, but it’s also become the engine in me to be great.
It’s not just the desire and ambition I have, it’s the work ethic and drive I’ve picked up along the way to be the best I can to prove not just to myself, but to anyone that doubted me.
Because for right or wrong, for me or them, I won’t fail.
Sudeep Tumma is a student at Oklahoma State University and summer journalism intern at the Stillwater News Press.
