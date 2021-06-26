As a gay man in Oklahoma, it’s hard to live here and not feel isolated. Most of the representation I see in media is made from people on the coasts that have a larger gay community than what’s here.
It took me so many years of my youth to come to terms with the fact that I was gay. The fear of being outed and the paranoia that everyone is talking about you is something so many young gay people feel.
It’s important for people to remember that in states like Oklahoma, acceptance can be hard to come by. But when I found people who were just like me, I instantly felt a bond, a shared experience of being LGBTQ+ in Oklahoma.
I never asked to be gay, but I’m proud to be gay. It taught me the value of certain relationships. People who truly love and value me for my character were never fazed by my sexuality.
LGBT Pride Month in the United States commemorates the Stonewall riots of June 1969. Though, it was far from the first uprising from gay people, it became the catalyst for a larger LGBTQ+ activism wave that would continue for the next several decades.
Pride Month in June is the chance for people, like me, to celebrate the triumphs our community has experienced while also grieving the loss of those around us.
Coming to my own with my sexuality allowed me to stand up for the rights of not only myself, but for other people who have it worse than me.
The purpose of Pride Month is to remember those who fought for decades for the rights of LGBTQ+ people today.
Every June, companies in America often celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in performative ways.
Whether it’s companies changing their logos to be rainbows or releasing a limited edition Pride collection to their stock, most of them do this to maintain customer retention and increase profits during the season. This makes it hard to remember the purpose for having this month.
Pride Month isn’t always just about large parades and rainbow flags (though, those are all very much welcomed), but it’s about remembering the work that is left to be done for those who are marginalized in their communities.
According to Anagha Srikanth’s article with The Hill, seven transgender women of color were killed in April this year. Another article published in February by Out stated that 29 transgender Americans had been killed so far.
Today in Oklahoma, conversion therapy is still legal. Minors can also be sent to conversion therapy without their consent.
Conversion therapy promotes the idea of rejecting one’s sexual orientation and gender identity. Those who undergo conversion therapy are eight times more likely to attempt suicide, six times more likely to experience depression and over three times more likely to use illegal drugs.
People who identify as two-spirited, gay, bisexual, lesbian, transgender, nonbinary or however else people identify, should not cost them their lives. Until LGBTQ+ people are able to live in harmony and not worry about their own safety in their neighborhoods and workplace, there is work to be done.
If you’re straight and you’re reading this right now, I thank you for reading this far into my column. I encourage you to read and listen to other LGBTQ+ writers and activists (especially people of color) to further understand the work that needs to be done.
You can be an ally by simply loving the person you know who is gay or transgender. I, and like so many other gay and transgender people, was confused and depressed for so much of my life because I was afraid of what would happen if I came out as gay.
You’re welcome to come to our Pride parades as long as you make sure you leave us a seat at your table when it’s all said and done.
Chase Congleton is a summer journalism intern at the Stillwater News Press.
