Have you heard of the house analogy many are using to bring awareness to the Black Lives Matter movement? If not, it goes a little something like this: There is a neighborhood full of houses, but one of the houses is on fire. Does the fire department tend to the house on fire or all the houses in the neighborhood?
It’s an obvious answer when we’re talking about houses, but why does it become complicated when we’re talking about people?
In my previous column “A Nation’s Tipping Point,” I address the importance of open conversations, which I still believe are essential to reversing racism in our country, but after engaging in multiple open conversations I realized I can’t teach someone how to empathize. I can only bring someone into my world through intimate stories, and educate them on the topic the best way I know how. They themselves must choose to empathize.
One of my favorite signs from a protest I recently attended was made by a white woman and it read, “Sorry I was late, I had a lot to learn.”
Black protesters embraced her as she marched alongside them. The sign spoke volumes because it showed the reality of choice that white Americans have. This woman had a choice to either sit secure in the comfort of white privilege, or educate herself and advocate for those who were not afforded the same systemic comfort as she. At the cost of her own comfort, she chose to turn on a light for those in need.
Make no mistake, I am not asking for every white person to stand on the front lines of each protest in their city. Activism looks different for everyone.
Some don’t feel comfortable attending a protest during a pandemic, which is understandable, but not an excuse to be ineffective. There are multiple ways to support the black community that don’t involve risking your health, such as, making donations on change.org, signing petitions that seek justice and donating to the Black Lives Matter program nearest to you.
For the people who don’t feel comfortable leaving their houses, this also a great time to work toward long-term advocacy by continuously educating yourself about the racial injustices in our country. This can be done in multiple ways such as books, letters, television and even film. I personally recommend watching “13th” on Netflix, which will give you a breakdown of what systemic racism is, and how it began.
On an emotive level, I simply ask everyone to again empathize with the black community. Set yourself, and pre-interpretations about Black Lives Matter to the side for a second. Now put yourself in the shoes of George Floyd’s brother, Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend and most recently, Oluwatoyin Salau’s mother, whose body was just found after advocating for racial justice and going missing in Florida. What would it feel like to lose the person closest to you?
Personally, I lost my father a month ago, and I couldn’t imagine anything worse than the phone call the Floyd, Taylor and Salau families received.
These examples are just a few of many. Don’t be afraid to reach out to the people and organizations in your own hometown. Talking to people who are more educated on the subject than you can be very insightful.
If I’ve learned anything this past month, it’s that people are willing to talk and there is so much more light than there is darkness.
Destinee Adams is a student at Oklahoma State University and summer journalism intern at the Stillwater News Press.
