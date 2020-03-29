Welp, Census 2020 sure got a lot more complicated.
Payne County’s Complete Count Committee has been working for over a year to make sure that every resident counts in this year’s Census. Every person who lives in Payne County counts in Payne County.
We want to make sure that everyone who’s lived here their entire lives counts, that everyone who’s lived here for a month counts, that those who are experiencing homelessness count, that those who have built retirement homes here count. Families count, children count, newborn babies count, single folks count, retirees count. Everyone counts.
And this means students at OSU and NOC. College students count where they go to college, not where they came from. Whether they came to us from Stillwater, from Tulsa, from California, from India, it’s important that our college students count. College students are huge contributors to the economy in Payne County, and the results of the Census will significantly influence the types of services we are able to provide for all of our residents.
Having an accurate count, including college students, means that we can get the bus routes right. It means that we can amp up our social and emergency services, and that Payne County voices are accurately represented in Oklahoma City and in Washington, D.C. And it means, hopefully, we can attract new businesses, restaurants, and entertainment options to Payne County. Getting this right means a lot for the future of our community.
But counting students in the 2020 Census ended up being more challenging than we were anticipating. With COVID-19 forcing us to close physical campuses our students have scattered. They are still attending classes, still engaging with their educations, but may not be physically present here in Payne County.
They still count, though, and we need your help to make sure that happens.
If you know an OSU or NOC student, ask them if they’ve filled out the Census. Now, if they lived in a residence hall on campus or in a fraternity or sorority house, they may not need to. They should be covered by an administrative process. But the majority of students enrolled at OSU or NOC live off-campus, in the community, in apartments or rental homes. And those students count, but they have to stand up and be counted. You can help make sure this happens by directing them to 2020Census.gov, which will walk them through the process of being counted. Make sure they list their local address, even if it’s not where they will physically be on April 1.
The Census has told college students to go ahead and count their college address. More information for college students and the Census is at okla.st/census2020.
And if you haven’t done the Census yet, now’s a good time to do so as well.
This year’s Census is a big opportunity for Payne County. Help us make sure that everybody – including college students – counts.
John Mark Day is director of Leadership and Campus Life at Oklahoma State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.