I was delighted to read your column in the June 4 News Press. While I understand your reasons for avoiding “the vitriol that comes with writing for a local paper,” I am writing to encourage you to continue submitting columns.
I sometimes disagree with your positions. However, I almost always learn something from your writing. And, I believe, that’s the point. Stillwater needs your voice and others like it. There are plenty of old white guys like me who are willing to take to our keyboards and pontificate on our views of the world. In order for us to grow, we need to be exposed to views that make us uncomfortable enough to force us to think, to be introspective and to open our minds.
For example, it never would have occurred to me that a black protagonist in a comic book would have been as impactful as it was to your son, until you wrote about it. When my kids and I were reading comic books, the heroes all looked like us. We just took it for granted.
Yes, some people are going to find fault with every column. And some of them will aggressively take to their keyboards. I honestly believe they are a vocal minority.
Here is the bottom line. I want my mixed-race granddaughter, and her parents, to live in a different world than the one in which you and I grew up. I remember the reactions when my hometown school district implemented a busing plan to desegregate the schools. And I remember the day a neighbor (and city police sergeant) came knocking on the door to pressure my parents to not accept the offer of an African-American family to buy their home, to keep “them” out of the neighborhood.
While, I truly believe we have come a long way in the last 50 years, we still have a long way to go and much work is left to be done. The opportunities my son-in-law has enjoyed would have been denied to him back then.
However, his successes do not diminish the systemic racism that continues to exist in our country. I have never been approached by police officers with weapons drawn. Nor have I been pulled over because I “looked like” a suspect. Because I have not had those experiences, I can’t fully understand how angering and humiliating they are for people who have experienced them. What I do know, is I never want it to happen to my son-in-law.
So, Mr. Ware, we need your voice. Even though there are some people who would like to see it silenced.
Kevin Clark lives and works in Stillwater.
