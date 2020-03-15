Census 2020 is somewhat different from the census process people have experienced in the past. This spring, when census season arrives, community members can turn to the public library if they have questions. The Stillwater Public Library is serving as “Census Central,” the community hub for answering census questions and for providing electronic access to complete the form.
From March 12 until April 30, community members can use the library computers just by bringing in their census invite. That means people who do not have a card or who have outstanding fees can still use the library computers.
While you are at the library, we encourage you to go ahead and get your library card. It is free if you live, work or go to school in Payne County. If you have not been using the library because of outstanding fines, chat with Andrea Kane, the Circulation Supervisor, so that we can decide on a plan to help you deal with your fines and start using the library again. During the same time period, you can also ride OSU’s Scarlet bus route one time for free to and from the library just by presenting your census invite.
Librarians are also going out into the community to inform people about the census, and later, to provide mobile devices people can use to complete the census.
So far, we have visited with over a thousand people, answering questions and dispelling a few myths about the census. Here are a few of the main topics that people ask about or things people did not know:
When will someone come by my home to collect my census data? For most people, no one will come by. If you do not complete your census by May, census personnel will come to your home to collect your information in person.
Can I fill out the census now? Census “invitations” will start arriving in community members’ mailboxes between March 12-20. The invitation will have a code and website that you will use to take the census online. So make sure to start checking your mail regularly on March 12.
The census is online? Isn’t that unsafe? The census website is very safe. The government is using exceptionally strong “firewalls,” or computer security programs, to make sure that your information is protected. In addition, the information you provide on the census is not “higher stakes” data. For example, you will not be asked to provide social security numbers, credit card numbers, bank details, or the kind of questions that make up online security questions such as mother’s maiden name
The census will ask nine questions and an additional seven questions for each person living in your home. The questions include telephone number, the type of home in which you live, number of people living in your home, those peoples’ names, dates of birth, sex, race, and how they are related to the person completing the form.
These are the types of information that I could find out about you by going online right now! As your librarian who tries to help you keep your information private and secure, I am one hundred percent more concerned about the information we share online and on social media than I am about the census.
I don’t have a computer, so what do I do? Come to the library! We will get you on a computer so that you can complete the census. You can also use one of our devices when we are out in the community. The dates for our outreach visits are listed in the library and at http://library.stillwater.org/census_2020.php.
But I don’t know how to use a computer. Can I give you the information and have you fill out my census? That’s okay if you do not know how to use a computer or device. The librarians are not allowed to fill out your census or to collect your information, but you can fill out the census by phone too. If you do not have a phone, you can use a phone at the library or a phone we will have available when we are out in the community. If you can sort of use a computer and just have questions about how to navigate around the census form page, we can help with that.
Oh I do have a smartphone, so I can just use that to fill out the census online? Maybe. Because of all of the “firewalls” in place to protect your census data, the government does not yet know how smartphones will react, so be ready to use an alternative. If your smartphone doesn’t work to fill out the census online, you can still use it to fill out the census by calling.
I’m nervous about how this computer bit is going to work. Can’t I just wait for a census worker to come in person? Please do not wait for a census worker to come by your home. I have been working with Mary from the area census offices and she has informed me that our region is having trouble filling census positions. That means we need to do everything we can to help census workers by getting the census filled out on our own. We can’t afford for anyone in our community to be missed.
The census has jobs? Yes! And I encourage you to apply. Positions pay about $15 per hour and Mary told me that they are very flexible about working around your schedule. To apply for a census position, visit https://2020census.gov/en/jobs.html or come by the library and we will help you get online and assist you with filling out your application.
I don’t live in Stillwater. I live in Texas, but I am going to school at OSU, so I’ll fill out the census when I get back home, right? Nope! If you are a student at OSU and are living here during the census period, then you must fill out the census here in Stillwater. If you live on-campus, an official will count you in the on-campus count, but if you live off-campus in an apartment, or a rental home, or if you are staying with family or friends, then you need to make sure to get counted here.
I think I already did the census. Someone called and asked me questions and told me I was done with the census. Regardless of anything you have already done by phone, mail, or in person, please complete the census when you receive an invite in the mail. It is possible that you spoke to a census worker doing early sampling, but it is also possible that you were an unfortunate target for a disinformation campaign going on where people say or do things to try to encourage you not to complete the real census. We do not know why this occurs and I have only personally spoken with a handful of people who experienced it, but don’t let others derail our census – take it when you get it in your mail!
This all sounds like a lot of work. Do I really need to do the census? What does it even matter? The census is crucial! Businesses, foundations, and federal programs use the data to determine how they will distribute funding. A few of those programs include Medicaid, federal student loans and Pell grants, SNAP (the supplemental nutrition assistance program), school lunch programs, Head Start, low income energy assistance programs, unemployment insurance programs, grants for substance abuse, crime victim assistance, and business loans.
But I don’t use any of those programs. How does this affect me? First, it definitely does affect you, because 316 federal programs use the census data. You can see the list from a George Washington University study on the library’s census page at http://library.stillwater.org/census_2020.php. Things like transportation, highways, waste water, telecommunications, and disaster relief are all on the list and are things we all use.
Second, these dollars will be spent no matter what. The census isn’t a referendum on whether the dollars “should” be spent by the federal government – that decision has already been made. But, filling out the census gives us a voice on “where” those dollars will be spent. It ensures that we get a rightful share of tax dollars that we already paid. If the funds are not spent on our neighbors, then they will just go to another state to be spent there. Let’s bring those dollars home!
Why is the library involved with census? Both the Census and local government approached the library about assisting with the census. Because the census is mostly online and because the library can provide online access to the public, libraries across the nation were asked to help.
In addition, the library is active in serving all community members, so we have relationships and partnerships within what the census calls “hard to count populations.” Just as we want to get the tools and information every community member needs to empower them in making decisions about their lives; the census and city government want to make sure that people in harder to count populations get counted, because every single one of us in this community counts.
For more information about “Census Central,” contact the Help Desk at (405) 372-3633 x8106 or askalibrarian@stillwater.org. The Stillwater Public Library is located at 1107 S. Duck St.
