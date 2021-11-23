Well, it’s Bedlam Week again. The week when Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma compete against one another in one of many sports. Collectively, the entirety of these competitions is called the Bedlam Series – every sport OSU and OU compete in against one another, or every competition in a particular sport. It’s something virtually every Oklahoman has heard about for years, and something supporters of each team invest a good deal of emotion in annually. The two schools meet this Saturday (Nov. 27) on the football field and this year, Stillwater and Boone Pickens Stadium are the hosts.
You probably already knew that. You probably also knew that it’s called the Bedlam Series because things routinely get crazy when the two schools compete. During nearly every television broadcast of any competition between the two schools, you are likely to see a definition of the word bedlam. Merriam-webster.com defines bedlam as “a place, scene, or state of uproar and confusion”. That pretty well describes it.
What you may not know is where the term bedlam comes from and why it relates to anything ‘crazy’. And with Halloween just passed, it seems like the perfect time to tell the somewhat scary story.
In 1247 in Bishopsgate, London, the Priory of St. Mary of Bethlehem was established to raise money for the Crusades and care for the indigent. Many of the homeless and sick of the time were, in fact, mentally ill (including epileptics, those with dementia, and those with learning disabilities, as they were considered “mad” or “lunatics” at the time). Over time, the name and official purpose changed to the Bethlehem Royal Hospital, and it became Europe’s first medical (using the term loosely) facility for the treatment of the mentally ill. Londoners mispronounced and shortened the name from Bethlehem to Bethlem (pronounced Bedlem), and then to Bedlam. It still operates today, though in a different location, and as a fully qualified medical facility.
So, there was a mental hospital in London in the thirteenth century referred to as Bedlam. Crazy, right? Not so fast. That’s not even the most interesting part.
If you can imagine the state of mental health care in the middle ages, you can start to get an idea of the type of care the patients received. By the mid 1400’s, those housed there were referred to as prisoners, and were manacled to the walls, and often naked. The situation deteriorated to unbelievable depths over the next 2-300 years, with mistreatment and abuse becoming the norm. The well-to-do public was invited in to view ‘the lunatics”, which became a very successful strategy of raising funds. One extreme estimate of the traffic places it at 96,000 individuals in a year. Writers of that time list visiting the Bedlam alongside visiting the zoo and seeing the Tower of London as must-do activities when visiting London.
Horrors were visited on the patients too. One “treatment” routinely used on patients was called ‘rotational therapy’, whereby the patients were strapped into a chair and raised off the ground using ropes and spun at certain speeds and for certain durations, as dictated by ‘doctors’. Ice baths, starvation and beatings were also apparently commonplace.
Corruption was rife among the administrators of the hospital over the years, leading to patients being required to pay for their own care. Because of this and the fact that many patients were either poor or forgotten by their families, some died of starvation. In 2013, during an excavation to build a new railway station, thousands of skeletons were discovered in what was the graveyard of one Bethlehem Hospital location. Although some of the skeletons were identified as Plague victims from a different time, many thousands more were from the hospital. Their causes of death are unclear, as is the explanation for the extremely high number of skeletons found, some of which were children.
I don’t mean to bring you down by telling this sad story. But as an OSU fan and someone who enjoys learning about British history, I found it very interesting that the rivalry between two universities in Oklahoma had a name with such a scary and sad back story. So next time you hear it referred to as a “bedlam” game, you’ll know where that term came from. Take a moment and remember all the people who were terribly mistreated, abused and killed at The Royal Bethlehem Hospital… and then put it out of your mind and cheer on the Pokes. Go Cowboys! Beat OU!
Lance Millis is Director of Student Academic Services in the College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology at Oklahoma State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.