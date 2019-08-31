Are portions of our nation’s history flawed? Absolutely! Are there challenges for each new generation? Certainly! However, our Constitution provides a governing structure that makes it possible to address those challenges in an orderly, systematic, and peaceful manner. The Bill of Rights puts restraints on a national government so citizens can have the final say on how much power their government will have over the daily life of its citizens.
As citizens of this great nation, we should all take time to remember our nation’s roots and the values found in our Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Keeping those documents in prominent places causes frequent review of their significance. This helps future generations understand what we value as we pass the baton from one generation to the next.
The exchange of the baton is the most critical part of any relay race. The exchange zone is small, the lane is narrow, and passing of the baton occurs at top speed without breaking stride. All of the exchanges must be successful if the race is to be won.
As a nation we are in a never-ending race, trying to successfully hand the baton of liberty to future generations. Passing the baton of liberty is not easy. The exchanges are not as well-defined as a track and field event but they are critically important to the life of our nation as we hand liberty to each new generation.
We must pass on the values of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness embodied in the Declaration of Independence. Future generations must know the Constitution embraces federalism, separation of powers, checks and balances, and limited government of enumerated powers. The Bill of Rights, which we know as the first ten amendments, guarantees rights to all citizens that should be clearly understood and defended.
We all want our nation to remain strong and endure. We must successfully transfer to the next generation the values, traditions, and principles upon which our way of life is based. Further, each new generation must accept that responsibility and embrace and defend what they have been given.
The United States Congress has authorized the commemoration of the signing of the Constitution on September 17, 1787, as Constitution Day and Citizenship Day. Each year during the week of Sept. 17, Oklahoma public education institutions are encouraged to celebrate the impact the Constitution and Bill of Rights have had on creating the American experience.
Safeguards to individual liberty are expressed in language of the Bill of Rights. Is it too much to ask for that language to be carved into stone and preserved for the ages? It is a noble cause.
Be part of Team Oklahoma who supports building the Bill of Rights Plaza on the Oklahoma Capitol campus. For information visit www.MyBillofRights.org/oklahoma-bill-of-rights-plaza or call 405-521-5630.
Banz, a 28-year public educator, served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives from 2004 to 2016. He was co-founder and executive director of Oklahoma Honor Flights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.